Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000







The strongest-ever quake recorded in the North African country has killed at least 2,012 people and injured over 2,000, many seriously, according to the latest official figures.



Friday's 6.8-magnitude quake struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of the tourist hub of Marrakesh, wiping out entire villages in the hills of the Atlas mountain range.

"I've lost everything," said Lahcen, a resident of the mountain village of Moulay Brahim, whose wife and four children were among those killed.



Rescue workers recovered the bodies of Lahcen's three daughters from the rubble of their home, but had not yet found the remains of his wife and son.



"I can't do anything about it now, I just want to get away from the world and mourn," he said.



Troops and emergency services have scrambled to reach remote mountain villages where victims were still feared trapped under the rubble of houses, many of which were constructed from mud bricks.



Al-Haouz province, site of the epicentre, suffered the most deaths with 1,293, followed by Taroudant province where 452 lives were lost, authorities reported.



Citizens on Sunday rushed to hospitals in Marrakesh to donate blood to help the many injured.

- 'Everyone lost family' -



Bouchra, another resident of Moulay Brahim, dried her tears with her scarf as she watched men wielding pickaxes to dig graves for the victims.



"My cousin's grandchildren are dead," she said. "I saw the devastation of the earthquake live and I'm still shaking. It's like a ball of fire that swallowed up everything in its path.



"Everyone here has lost family, whether in our village or elsewhere in the region." �AFP

