Dollar crisis impacts small businesses







The fundamental issue at hand is the inability to secure sufficient dollar reserves in line with market demand, causing severe disruptions in importing vital goods, particularly industrial raw materials.



With the escalation of scarcity of dollar, the cost of opening Letters of Credit (LCs) has increased, further pushing up the value of dollar.

Over the past year, the cost of one dollar has increased by Tk16.5.



In June 2022, traders had to buy one dollar approximately at Tk92.



In August 2023, price of one dollar escalated to Tk109.



The abnormally high cost of dollar left small and big traders equally struggling to continue in businesses.



Adding to their woes, at the outset of this month, notable entities such as Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) further increased the price of dollar.



The surge in dollar price is affecting imports and exports, ultimately impacting consumers.



Import costs have soared, though exporters are getting higher returns.



Importers and exporters, however, view the devaluation of Taka against dollar as an undesirable situation.



They argue that a return to a more rational dollar price would be beneficial for all.



To address these challenges, economists recommended establishment of a unified exchange rate of dollar, curbing money laundering, and enhancement of revenue collection.



Importers are facing hurdles due to the prevailing dollar crisis, and increased cost of opening LCs exacerbating market plight.



An importer pointed out that the prevailing dual challenge of dollar crisis and high dollar price led to sluggish business, forcing many enterprises to shut down.



Resolving this crisis requires a uniform increase in the supply of dollar, which, in turn, would pull down the cost of imports and the prices in the domestic market.



Starting this month, remittance exchange rates have been adjusted to reflect the appreciation of the dollar's value.



Consequently, exporters will now receive Tk109.50 per dollar, up from Tk108.50, while remittance recipients will benefit from an increase of Tk0.50 to Tk109.50 from the previous Tk109.



Furthermore, the dollar's cost for imports will stand at Tk110, up from Tk109.50.



Afzal Karim, Chairman, BAFEDA and CEO of Sonali Bank highlighted ongoing efforts to unify export and remittance rates. This change, effective since September 1, eliminated discrepancies in the dollar rate for remittance encashment and export bills, providing additional encouragement to exporters.



Nevertheless, despite the increase in dollar price, exporters anticipate only marginal gains, to maintain a tolerable balance.



A knitwear exporter aptly summarized the intricate dynamics, noting that higher dollar price essentially divert profits into back-to-back LCs and increased the costs, which ultimately return to the traders. Achieving a mere two per cent profit boost, while seemingly positive, may not bode well for the country. Balance remains the key to facilitating business activities.



The rising dollar rates in banks have compelled businesses to reduce their imports by 30 per cent, leading to a plethora of operational challenges, particularly in importing machinery.



As the dollar crisis persists, the opening of LCs has dwindled significantly. Recent data from the Bangladesh Bank reveals that in July, the first month of the financial year (2023-24), LCs valued at $4.37 billion were initiated for importing various products. This represents a staggering 31.19 per cent decline compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY 2022-23). LC settlements have also experienced a notable dip, decreasing by 20.14 per cent.



In a stark comparison, July of the current financial year saw $7.49 billion worth of LCs settled, surpassing the previous fiscal year's $5.98 billion.



Rahmat Ullah an old town based raw materials importer said the crisis continues to cast a shadow over small businesses and the wider economy, necessitating swift and comprehensive measures to restore stability and ensure sustainable growth.



