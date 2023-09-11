Khaleda's bail extended by 6 months: Law Minister







"Khaleda Zia's six-month bail will expire on September 24. Her bail has been extended for another six months from September 25 under existing conditions," he told reporters at his secretariat office.



He said that in the application it was mentioned that Khaleda Zia would be taken abroad for treatment.



"We would have considered if there was a legal scope for it. After my signature, the file has been sent to the home ministry. It will not go to the Prime Minister," the Law Minister said.



This will be for the eighth time that the government extended bail to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on health grounds since 2020.



The BNP has been demanding her unconditional release terming the corruption cases against her as false and politically motivated.



The 77-year-old BNP Chairperson has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release on bail in 2020. She has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since she was infected with Covid-19 in April 2021.



According to her physicians, Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.



Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.



Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case in the same year.



