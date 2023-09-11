Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hearty welcome to President Macron

PM greets French President on arrival

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

Hearty welcome to President Macron

Hearty welcome to President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to usher in a new era of bilateral relations.

A Republique Francaise Airbus A330-200 plane carrying him landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina personally greeted President Macron at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he touched down at approximately 8:15pm, following his participation in the G20 summit in New Delhi.

A 19-gun salute greeted Macron's arrival, followed by a warm reception at the VVIP Terminal, where young children presented him with bouquets.

Macron was honoured with a guard of honour composed of army, navy, and air force troops. The national anthems of both the nations resounded during this ceremony.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced her cabinet and other dignitaries to the French President, while Macron reciprocated by introducing his delegation to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

During his visit, Macron paid his respects to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, engaged in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, participated in the signing of agreements pertaining to Biman Bangladesh Airlines' acquisition of aircraft from Airbus, and inaugurated Bangladesh's inaugural Earth observation satellite.

It is expected that  both leaders will deliver a joint statement.

One of the agreements will involve France's development agency, AFD, signing a deal with Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division (ERD) for a $200 million concessional loan to support the development of 84 municipalities.

However, this visit marks the first time a French President has visited Bangladesh since 1990, when Fran�ois Mitterrand made the historic trip.

Macron's visit will conclude on Monday afternoon when he is set to depart, and he will be seen off by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Upon arrival at the airport, Macron headed directly to the Hotel InterContinental to attend a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister. Macron's schedule includes visiting the private studio of musician and lyricist Rahul Ananda, a member of the singing group "Joler Gaan," located at the Dhanmondi area.
 
On Monday, Macron is set to visit the Prime Minister's Office for discussions on various bilateral issues. A t�te-�-t�te meeting is scheduled to follow, as indicated by the Prime Minister's official agenda.

The Foreign Ministry noted that this year marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Bangladesh, along with the 50th anniversary of André Malraux's visit to Bangladesh in April 1973.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


14 dengue patients die, 2,993 hospitalised in 24-hrs
Overseas Employment and Migrants (amend) Bill placed in JS
Vandalism at CU: Cases filed against unnamed 500  
UK's Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton due today
Aman surrenders, sent to jail
ADC Harun-ar-Rashid transferred to APBn
Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000
JS passes Public Procurement Authority Bill, 2023


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft