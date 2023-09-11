

Hearty welcome to President Macron



A Republique Francaise Airbus A330-200 plane carrying him landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina personally greeted President Macron at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he touched down at approximately 8:15pm, following his participation in the G20 summit in New Delhi.

A 19-gun salute greeted Macron's arrival, followed by a warm reception at the VVIP Terminal, where young children presented him with bouquets.



Macron was honoured with a guard of honour composed of army, navy, and air force troops. The national anthems of both the nations resounded during this ceremony.



Subsequently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced her cabinet and other dignitaries to the French President, while Macron reciprocated by introducing his delegation to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.



During his visit, Macron paid his respects to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, engaged in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, participated in the signing of agreements pertaining to Biman Bangladesh Airlines' acquisition of aircraft from Airbus, and inaugurated Bangladesh's inaugural Earth observation satellite.



It is expected that both leaders will deliver a joint statement.



One of the agreements will involve France's development agency, AFD, signing a deal with Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division (ERD) for a $200 million concessional loan to support the development of 84 municipalities.



However, this visit marks the first time a French President has visited Bangladesh since 1990, when Fran�ois Mitterrand made the historic trip.



Macron's visit will conclude on Monday afternoon when he is set to depart, and he will be seen off by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.



Upon arrival at the airport, Macron headed directly to the Hotel InterContinental to attend a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister. Macron's schedule includes visiting the private studio of musician and lyricist Rahul Ananda, a member of the singing group "Joler Gaan," located at the Dhanmondi area.



On Monday, Macron is set to visit the Prime Minister's Office for discussions on various bilateral issues. A t�te-�-t�te meeting is scheduled to follow, as indicated by the Prime Minister's official agenda.



The Foreign Ministry noted that this year marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Bangladesh, along with the 50th anniversary of André Malraux's visit to Bangladesh in April 1973.



French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to usher in a new era of bilateral relations.A Republique Francaise Airbus A330-200 plane carrying him landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina personally greeted President Macron at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he touched down at approximately 8:15pm, following his participation in the G20 summit in New Delhi.A 19-gun salute greeted Macron's arrival, followed by a warm reception at the VVIP Terminal, where young children presented him with bouquets.Macron was honoured with a guard of honour composed of army, navy, and air force troops. The national anthems of both the nations resounded during this ceremony.Subsequently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced her cabinet and other dignitaries to the French President, while Macron reciprocated by introducing his delegation to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.During his visit, Macron paid his respects to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, engaged in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, participated in the signing of agreements pertaining to Biman Bangladesh Airlines' acquisition of aircraft from Airbus, and inaugurated Bangladesh's inaugural Earth observation satellite.It is expected that both leaders will deliver a joint statement.One of the agreements will involve France's development agency, AFD, signing a deal with Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division (ERD) for a $200 million concessional loan to support the development of 84 municipalities.However, this visit marks the first time a French President has visited Bangladesh since 1990, when Fran�ois Mitterrand made the historic trip.Macron's visit will conclude on Monday afternoon when he is set to depart, and he will be seen off by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.Upon arrival at the airport, Macron headed directly to the Hotel InterContinental to attend a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister. Macron's schedule includes visiting the private studio of musician and lyricist Rahul Ananda, a member of the singing group "Joler Gaan," located at the Dhanmondi area.On Monday, Macron is set to visit the Prime Minister's Office for discussions on various bilateral issues. A t�te-�-t�te meeting is scheduled to follow, as indicated by the Prime Minister's official agenda.The Foreign Ministry noted that this year marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Bangladesh, along with the 50th anniversary of André Malraux's visit to Bangladesh in April 1973.