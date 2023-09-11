PM likely to open 140 bridges, 14 over-bridges next month







Those bridges and over-bridges have been constructed in 37 districts of the country, said Rezaur Rahman, Executive Eingineer of RHD.



Meanwhile, a total of 16 bridges had been constructed under Cross Border Network, said Shyamal Kumar Bhattacharya.

He said, four bridges have been constructed in Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, 8 bridges have constructed on Baroyahat-Ramgarh Highway and four on Bhanga-Benapole Highway.



RHD sources said, the six-lane bridges have been constructed under the cross border network improvement Project under the district of Chattogram are: Indrapool Bridge under Patiya Upazaila, Barumati Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila, Sangu Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila and Matamuhuri Bridge under Chokoria Upazila at a cost of Taka 751 crore which were constructed on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.



The Government has undertaken the cross border network improvement Project for construction of 17 bridges, 7 culverts and 12- km long road in Chattogram, Gopalganj, Norail, Jashore and Khagrachari district at a cost of Taka 3,700 crore with the assistance of JICA.



Under the project four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route have been constructed at a cost of Taka 751 crore. The construction works of those bridges under this project began in 2018 last. RHD sources said, those bridges will be connected with the proposed six- lane 136- km long Ctg-Cox' Bazar Highway.



The government under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken the project for construction of the six- lane 136- km long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway at an estimated cost of Taka 7,000 crore.



RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.



Those bridges will facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli.



Besides, the construction works of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore have already been completed.



The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.



If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast and cost effective through the 11.50- km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. CHATTOGRAM Sept 10: The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate a total of 140 bridges and 14 over-brdiges across the country, constructed under the Roads and Highways department on October 22.Those bridges and over-bridges have been constructed in 37 districts of the country, said Rezaur Rahman, Executive Eingineer of RHD.Meanwhile, a total of 16 bridges had been constructed under Cross Border Network, said Shyamal Kumar Bhattacharya.He said, four bridges have been constructed in Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, 8 bridges have constructed on Baroyahat-Ramgarh Highway and four on Bhanga-Benapole Highway.RHD sources said, the six-lane bridges have been constructed under the cross border network improvement Project under the district of Chattogram are: Indrapool Bridge under Patiya Upazaila, Barumati Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila, Sangu Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila and Matamuhuri Bridge under Chokoria Upazila at a cost of Taka 751 crore which were constructed on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.The Government has undertaken the cross border network improvement Project for construction of 17 bridges, 7 culverts and 12- km long road in Chattogram, Gopalganj, Norail, Jashore and Khagrachari district at a cost of Taka 3,700 crore with the assistance of JICA.Under the project four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route have been constructed at a cost of Taka 751 crore. The construction works of those bridges under this project began in 2018 last. RHD sources said, those bridges will be connected with the proposed six- lane 136- km long Ctg-Cox' Bazar Highway.The government under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken the project for construction of the six- lane 136- km long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway at an estimated cost of Taka 7,000 crore.RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.Those bridges will facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli.Besides, the construction works of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore have already been completed.The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast and cost effective through the 11.50- km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district.