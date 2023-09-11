Land Development Tax Bill 2023 passed in JS







Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.



As per the proposed Bill, If the total amount of agricultural land is up to 8.25 acres or 25 bighas, land development tax is not required to be paid by individuals or families dependent on agricultural works.

However, if the amount of this land is more than 25 bighas, the land development tax of the entire agricultural land has to be paid. It repeals the Land Development Tax Ordinance of 1976.



The law will not be applicable in the three hill districts of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.



Sugarcane and salt farming land and farmers' ponds (excluding commercial fisheries) will also be covered under the exemption, it said.



It says uniform land development tax rates and conditions will be applicable in all cases irrespective of whether the agricultural land is located in the rural area or the municipal area.



To determine the rate of land development tax on non-agricultural land, all lands in the country can be classified into multiple categories according to land quality and use. �UNB

