Has selfie removed sanctions against govt officials? Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the ruling party is so bankrupt and helpless that they want to cling to power by spreading Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'selfie' with the US President Joe Biden.



Speaking at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) he said, "Ruling party is so helpless that they become exited after seeing a selfie of their leader with Biden."





He said, "Has the selfie removed visa restrictions and sanctions against corrupt government officials. So speak thoughtfully, Awami League's leaders do not think about the words they utter."



BNP Secretary General bemoaned that it is unfortunate for the nation that people are talking about a light issue like selfie instead of focusing on the basic problems."



Fakhrul said, "Country's people will not cast their votes for Awami League if a free and fair election is held. The people will never forgive you and you won't be able to stay in power."



"No selfie, only people can protect you. So go to the people and try to beg pardon from them," he added.



Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's selfie with US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in New Delhi went viral on social media.



"Obaidul Quader (General Secretary of Awami League) said what will Fakhrul say now? I suggest him to walk around with a photo of this selfie tied around your neck. It'll help you a lot to demonstrate that America's Biden is with you," he said.



The BNP leader recalled that at her press conference a few days back the Prime Minister alleged that America was trying to remove her government from power for not giving it the St Martin's Island.



"What do we understand now by seeing this (selfie)? Have you given the St Martin's Island?" Fakhrul questioned the government.



He said, "America wants to see a good and inclusive election here which will be acceptable to all. It's not just America, the entire democratic world is saying so and we value it."



"That doesn't mean we only care about that. We value the opinion of our people very much," he added.



He said the country's people have also clearly sent out a message to the government to quit immediately by ending its misrule and repressions.



Fakhrul called upon the current regime to step down and dissolve parliament by handing over power to non-party administration, paving the way for holding a credible national election and establishing a pro-people government.



