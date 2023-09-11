Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Has selfie removed sanctions against govt officials? Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the ruling party is so bankrupt and helpless that they want to cling to power by spreading Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'selfie' with the US President Joe Biden.
 
Speaking at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) he said, "Ruling party is so helpless that they become exited after seeing a selfie of their leader with Biden."
Fakhrul said that President Biden or America is a pro-democratic force and they have said very clearly that they want to see a free, fair and impartial election in Bangladesh.

He said, "Has the selfie removed visa restrictions and sanctions against corrupt government officials. So speak thoughtfully, Awami League's leaders do not think about the words they utter."

BNP Secretary General bemoaned that it is unfortunate for the nation that people are talking about a light issue like selfie instead of focusing on the basic problems."  

Fakhrul said, "Country's people will not cast their votes for Awami League if a free and fair election is held. The people will never forgive you and you won't be able to stay in power."

"No selfie, only people can protect you. So go to the people and try to beg pardon from them," he added.  

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's selfie with US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in New Delhi went viral on social media.

"Obaidul Quader (General Secretary of Awami League) said what will Fakhrul say now? I suggest him to walk around with a photo of this selfie tied around your neck. It'll help you a lot to demonstrate that America's Biden is with you," he said.

The BNP leader recalled that at her press conference a few days back the Prime Minister alleged that America was trying to remove her government from power for not giving it the St Martin's Island.

"What do we understand now by seeing this (selfie)? Have you given the St Martin's Island?" Fakhrul questioned the government.

He said, "America wants to see a good and inclusive election here which will be acceptable to all. It's not just America, the entire democratic world is saying so and we value it."  

"That doesn't mean we only care about that. We value the opinion of our people very much," he added.

He said the country's people have also clearly sent out a message to the government to quit immediately by ending its misrule and repressions.

Fakhrul called upon the current regime to step down and dissolve parliament by handing over power to non-party administration, paving the way for holding a credible national election and establishing a pro-people government.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM likely to open 140 bridges, 14 over-bridges next month
Land Development Tax Bill 2023 passed in JS
Has selfie removed sanctions against govt officials? Fakhrul
Rokanuddin donates book to SC Library
Prince Salman assures PM of his full support to enhance cooperation
BNP’s dream to go to power shattered: Quader
24 retired Armed Forces officers join BNP
Attend to needs of passport service seekers,  Kamal tells officials


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft