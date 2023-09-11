Rokanuddin donates book to SC Library







Former Chief Justice ATM Afzal inaugurated the library on Sunday, where incumbent Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, former Chief Justice Md Ruhul Amin, former Chief Justice Tafazzal Hossain, former Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hasan, Justice Borhan Uddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Abu Zafar Siddique and former judges of the Appellate Division and Supreme Court officials were also present during the inauguration ceremony. Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud collected these books during his long career in law.



However, no one in his family came into the legal profession. Hence, the senior lawyer of the Supreme Court donated these books to the library.

Later, Barrister Rokan-uddin told reporters in his chamber that he has given about 4,000 books.



" Why did I donate... After two days I will be gone. What are these books for? Will anyone else use it then? These have been collected during my practice period, which started here from January 1976," the senior lawyer said.



In response to a question, Rokanuddin said, "When I entered this profession the situation was different. When I am saying goodbye, I find the situation entirely different." When asked what the situation is, the senior lawyer said, "Not bad, not bad."



In another question about donating books, Rokanuddin said, "No one of my family has entered this profession. So what's the point of keeping these books? I have donated all of my books. Hope, they will be used appropriately. I have that belief."



