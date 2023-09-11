Prince Salman assures PM of his full support to enhance cooperation

Video
Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman on Sunday assured Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to enhance cooperation between Riyadh and Dhaka in all possible areas.

The assurance was made when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a very fruitful meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince this morning in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, a Foreign Ministry press release said here.

During the meeting, Prince Salman appreciated Bangladesh Prime Minister for her inspirational leadership in achieving remarkable socio-economic development in Bangladesh in the recent years.

Prince Salman expressed his satisfaction about the ongoing investment issues made by the Saudi investors in various projects in Bangladesh, including Patenga Container Terminal, ACWA Power in the Renewable Energy projects. He mentioned with gratitude that nearly 2.8 million Bangladeshis are making significant contribution to his country's economy with their hard work and due diligence.

Prince Salman also thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister for supporting Saudi Arabia's bid for hosting the Riyadh Expo 2030.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince for embarking on and achieving a number of social reforms in Saudi Arabia and for attaining remarkable diplomatic successes in recent times.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also invited him to visit Bangladesh.

In reply, Prince Salman accepted her invitation and expressed his willingness to undertake a visit shortly to Bangladesh.    �BSS



