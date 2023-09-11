BNP’s dream to go to power shattered: Quader







He said that BNP's sleep of has disappeared seeing just one selfie of Delhi. Their eyes and mouths have dried up. The hopes of BNP activists have been shattered.



Speaking as the chief guest at the Jubo League's member recruitment programme at the Engineers Institution of Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital, Obaidul Quader, also minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Awami League is the party of people. So it is not afraid of anyone and that the party is moving forward with people's love. This party is not a party of terrorists, sectarians or miscreants. Awami League always cared about public welfare." He ordered the Juba League leaders and activists to ensure their strong position against the evil forces in view of the upcoming election.

He said that the BNP was 'secretly' taking preparations to take part in the upcoming election to protect its nomination business.



"No matter who issues sanctions or applies visa bans, Awami League is not afraid of these things. The strength of Awami League lies in people. It is going to take part in the upcoming election with the power of people," said Obaidul Quader.



About Dr Yunus, he said, "The statement that he published costs two million dollar. Where did all this money come from? Establishing citizens' committees with the goal of forming a new government like 1/11 is now a thing of the past."



The people of Bangladesh have already decided whom they will vote for and 70 per cent of the country's people support Sheikh Hasina, Quader added.



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Sunday that BNP has stopped jumping to climb to the 'Peacock Throne' of power. BNP's Europe, America dreams have also been broken, he said.He said that BNP's sleep of has disappeared seeing just one selfie of Delhi. Their eyes and mouths have dried up. The hopes of BNP activists have been shattered.Speaking as the chief guest at the Jubo League's member recruitment programme at the Engineers Institution of Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital, Obaidul Quader, also minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Awami League is the party of people. So it is not afraid of anyone and that the party is moving forward with people's love. This party is not a party of terrorists, sectarians or miscreants. Awami League always cared about public welfare." He ordered the Juba League leaders and activists to ensure their strong position against the evil forces in view of the upcoming election.He said that the BNP was 'secretly' taking preparations to take part in the upcoming election to protect its nomination business."No matter who issues sanctions or applies visa bans, Awami League is not afraid of these things. The strength of Awami League lies in people. It is going to take part in the upcoming election with the power of people," said Obaidul Quader.About Dr Yunus, he said, "The statement that he published costs two million dollar. Where did all this money come from? Establishing citizens' committees with the goal of forming a new government like 1/11 is now a thing of the past."The people of Bangladesh have already decided whom they will vote for and 70 per cent of the country's people support Sheikh Hasina, Quader added.