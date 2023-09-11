Attend to needs of passport service seekers,  Kamal tells officials





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said passport related services must be ensured to service seekers.



"I don't want to hear even an Uh sound from the passport service seekers," he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Regional Passport Office, Dhaka East (Aftab Nagar) and Dhaka West (Mohammadpur) and Passport Office (Call Center) in the city.





"The more you will serve them, the more you will gain reputation," Kamal added.



He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced in 2008 that Bangladesh will be digitized country.



"Since this announcement, we have taken the task for issuing MRP passports. We faced many challenges for this. After overcoming all the hurdles, the MRP was introduced. Then we step into the world of e-passport. The quality of our passports is also improving. Our passport is already recognized as a world class," he added.



The Minister said, "We have now started our journey towards Smart Bangladesh from Digital one. e-Passport and e-Gate of Immigration are giving a hint of Smart Bangladesh.



Besides, e-Visa is also going to be launched very soon. We are also going to launch Passenger Advance Information. Although it is not under our Ministry, arrangements are being made to launch Passenger Advance Information on behalf of Civil Aviation."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said passport related services must be ensured to service seekers."I don't want to hear even an Uh sound from the passport service seekers," he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Regional Passport Office, Dhaka East (Aftab Nagar) and Dhaka West (Mohammadpur) and Passport Office (Call Center) in the city.The Minister said people will get benefits from the two new passport offices and the call center and added, "I will say to those who will work here to provide service to the people. We don't even want to hear the 'Uh' sound of people coming for receiving services.""The more you will serve them, the more you will gain reputation," Kamal added.He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced in 2008 that Bangladesh will be digitized country."Since this announcement, we have taken the task for issuing MRP passports. We faced many challenges for this. After overcoming all the hurdles, the MRP was introduced. Then we step into the world of e-passport. The quality of our passports is also improving. Our passport is already recognized as a world class," he added.The Minister said, "We have now started our journey towards Smart Bangladesh from Digital one. e-Passport and e-Gate of Immigration are giving a hint of Smart Bangladesh.Besides, e-Visa is also going to be launched very soon. We are also going to launch Passenger Advance Information. Although it is not under our Ministry, arrangements are being made to launch Passenger Advance Information on behalf of Civil Aviation."