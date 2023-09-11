DMP’s anti-narcotics drive: 56 arrested







Besides, 38 cases were filed under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrestees. �BSS Police conducted anti-narcotics drives and arrested 56 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in different areas of the capital in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.During the drives, the law enforcers also seized 3903 yaba pills, 20 small packets of heroin weighing around 155.5 grams, 6900 kgs hemp, 10 narcotic injections, 10 bottles of phensidyl and 20 liters of locally made liquor from possessions of the arrestees.Besides, 38 cases were filed under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrestees. �BSS