Covid: 0 dead, 17 new cases reported







"Bangladesh reported 1.03 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,643 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.



During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 17 while zero Covid-19 death was reported, the DGHS statement added.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,477 people in Bangladesh and infected 20,45,517 so far. �BSS



