CWASA to install 3000 smart meters in 1st phase to reduce systems loss







The concerned project director said that a positive report was received from BUET after sending the meters to BUET for testing before installation.



In the first phase, CWASA is working on a plan to install smart meters at city's Chandgaon and its surrounding areas at a cost of Taka 5.8 crore.

The local agent Padma Smart Technology meters of the American company will do the installation works within the next two months.



The bills of residential and commercial customers of the area will be calculated with these digital meters. WASA has taken the initiative of digitizing the meter system to reduce the suffering of customers due to meter readers, the sources added.



"These meters do not require any reader. Without human touch, the meter reading will be auto transferred to the central server. If it is turned on, water theft will stop. Water wastage will also be reduced," the source added.



CWASA Chief Engineer Maksud Alam told BSS that the installation works of smart meters will start within the next two months. A positive report was received from BUET after sending the meters to BUET for testing before installation, he added.



If the pilot project is successfully implemented, we will gradually bring all the customers under the smart meter in the entire city, he said.



CWASA Smart Meter Installation Project Director and CWASA ICT Circle System Analyst Engineer Shafiqul Basar told BSS that 3,000 meters will be installed under the pilot project.



The tender was called on January 11, 2022.



In early 2020, 5 Smart Meters based on LORA Gateway were installed on a trial basis. These experimental meters were installed at High Level Road and Bagghona in Lalkhanbazar area of the city. �BSS



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 10: Chattogram WASA is going to start the installation of 3,000 smart meters in the first phase under the pilot project to solve the long-standing water wastage problem known as system loss or non-revenue sector.The concerned project director said that a positive report was received from BUET after sending the meters to BUET for testing before installation.In the first phase, CWASA is working on a plan to install smart meters at city's Chandgaon and its surrounding areas at a cost of Taka 5.8 crore.The local agent Padma Smart Technology meters of the American company will do the installation works within the next two months.The bills of residential and commercial customers of the area will be calculated with these digital meters. WASA has taken the initiative of digitizing the meter system to reduce the suffering of customers due to meter readers, the sources added."These meters do not require any reader. Without human touch, the meter reading will be auto transferred to the central server. If it is turned on, water theft will stop. Water wastage will also be reduced," the source added.CWASA Chief Engineer Maksud Alam told BSS that the installation works of smart meters will start within the next two months. A positive report was received from BUET after sending the meters to BUET for testing before installation, he added.If the pilot project is successfully implemented, we will gradually bring all the customers under the smart meter in the entire city, he said.CWASA Smart Meter Installation Project Director and CWASA ICT Circle System Analyst Engineer Shafiqul Basar told BSS that 3,000 meters will be installed under the pilot project.The tender was called on January 11, 2022.In early 2020, 5 Smart Meters based on LORA Gateway were installed on a trial basis. These experimental meters were installed at High Level Road and Bagghona in Lalkhanbazar area of the city. �BSS