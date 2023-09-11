Man held with firearm, ammunition in Rajshahi







The arrested was identified as Maznu Ahmed, 40, son of Mokshed Ali of Vayaluxmipur village under Charghat upazila in the district, RAB sources said here on Sunday afternoon.



He is Director of a coaching centre at Upashahar area under Boalia Police Station in the city, the sources added.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Upashahar Primary School area around 13.15 pm and arrested Maznu.



The operation team recovered a foreign made pistol with three rounds of bullets, 144 pieces of yaba tablets and 50 crystal ices from his possession, according to the RAB sources. �BSS



