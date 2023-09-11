Video
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:08 AM
City News

Mayor Liton for generating more income sources

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

RAJSHAHI, Sept 10: Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton on Sunday called for generating more earning sources for strengthening the civic services of the corporation.
 
He said there is no alternative to find out furthermore income sources to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the city dwellers through enhancing the civic amenities.  

Liton, also the presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, came up with the observation while addressing a view-sharing meeting with RCC revenue section held at the city bhaban conference hall.
 
He said the number of RCC's service delivery divisions will be enhanced to nine aimed at infusing dynamism into the daily civic services.  

The Mayor said utmost emphasis should be given on strengthening the economic condition of the corporation. Time has come to create new income sources instead of depending on only the holding taxes and other existing earnings.  

The city corporation intends to make all its civic services digitised and automated in phases for the benefit of the city dwellers.  

"We are pledged to make the services transparent and accountable through freeing those from all sorts of corruption and manipulation," said Liton.   He told the meeting that the city corporation has been implementing a mega project involving around Taka 3,000 crore for infrastructural development in Rajshahi city.      �BSS



