Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:08 AM
Home City News

Fresher tortured by IU students again

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Sept 10: A fresher of the Human Resource Management department of Islamic University in Kushtia on Sunday lodged a written complaint with the university administration seeking punishment of those involved in torturing him near Birshreshtha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium on the campus.

Tahmin Osman, a first year student of the department, lodged a complaint with the university proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, student adviser Professor Shelin Nasrin and acting registrar HM Ali Hasan in this regard.

The student filed the written complaint four days after his father submitted a written complaint to the university registrar HM Ali Hasan seeking punishment through email.

According to the written complaint, a group of students including Shuvo, Mizanur Rahman Emon and Shakib under 2021-22 academic session brought the victim to the Birshreshtha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium area after his orientation class held at the human resource management department at IU business administration faculty building on September 2.

The students later misbehaved with the victim in the name of acquaintance with them. They mentally tortured the victim several times from September 2 to 3, the complaint said.

The victim, however, filed a written complaint with IU proctor, student adviser and the acting registrar in this connection seeking punishment of the student involved in torturing him.

Contacted, the victim said that Shuvo, Mizanur Rahman Emon and Shakib under the 2021-22 session of the university tortured him mentally for several times. He was frightened and felt insecure on the campus, said the victim.

He demanded immediate punishment of the students involved in torturing him.

IU proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad told UNB that they formed a five-member probe body led by business administration faculty dean Professor M Shaiful Islam soon after he received the complaint from the victim to look into the matter.

The body was asked to submit its report within seven working days, he said.

The proctor also said that they would take stern action against the accused involved in the incident after getting the report from the probe body.

Earlier, the Islamic University authorities on August 21 expelled five of its students - a former leader and four former activists of the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League -for torturing a first-year female student.

The expelled students are then BCL university unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora of statistics department and her associates Tabassum Islam and Maobiya Jahan of finance and banking department, Halima Khatun Urmi of fine arts department and Israt Jahan Mim of law department.    �UNB



