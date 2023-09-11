Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

AL leader stabbed dead in Ctg

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 10: A local Awami League leader was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals at Saraipara in Pahartoli area of Chattogram city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hossain Manna, member of the convening committee of Saraipara Ward unit Awami League.

Quoting local people Rozina Akter, officer-in-charge of Pahartoli Police Station, said Manna and Jubo League leader Jashim had been at loggerheads over sharing the money spent for the campaigning for MP Mahiuddin Bachhu during the by-election.

Jashim claimed that Manna embezzled Tk 8,000 allocated for the activists during the election.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DMP’s anti-narcotics drive: 56 arrested
Covid: 0 dead, 17 new cases reported
CWASA to install 3000 smart meters in 1st phase to reduce systems loss
Man held with firearm, ammunition in Rajshahi
Mayor Liton for generating more income sources
Fresher tortured by IU students again
AL leader stabbed dead in Ctg
Azizul Islam Bhuiyan assumes editorship at The Daily People’s Life


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft