AL leader stabbed dead in Ctg







The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hossain Manna, member of the convening committee of Saraipara Ward unit Awami League.



Quoting local people Rozina Akter, officer-in-charge of Pahartoli Police Station, said Manna and Jubo League leader Jashim had been at loggerheads over sharing the money spent for the campaigning for MP Mahiuddin Bachhu during the by-election.

Jashim claimed that Manna embezzled Tk 8,000 allocated for the activists during the election. �UNB



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 10: A local Awami League leader was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals at Saraipara in Pahartoli area of Chattogram city on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hossain Manna, member of the convening committee of Saraipara Ward unit Awami League.Quoting local people Rozina Akter, officer-in-charge of Pahartoli Police Station, said Manna and Jubo League leader Jashim had been at loggerheads over sharing the money spent for the campaigning for MP Mahiuddin Bachhu during the by-election.Jashim claimed that Manna embezzled Tk 8,000 allocated for the activists during the election. �UNB