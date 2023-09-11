Video
Engage youths in social entrepreneurship

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Bangladesh, the eighth most populous country of the world, clasps in numerous problems- those have become the supplementary names of the country. The most threatening complications are poverty, population and mismanagement of various resources. The country has undergone on these problems for last forty years.

Though, continuously, it's striving to solve the problems in significant ways, a big portion of the countrymen are too pessimistic to see its worse conditions to be healed till their death. The problems like weak infrastructure, lower GDP, lower education rate and inadequate paddy grounds, mismanagement failing to provide employment, food, shelter, health, education services to the masses which consequently hurdling poverty more.

The youths of Bangladesh present the most promising resources in a huge quantity - a big reservoir of energy, which can play an important role in economic and social revolution and contribute significantly in creating job opportunity, enhancing child education, women's uplift, rural development, urban differences and decreasing poverty through bringing about economic freedom. Young people are more adaptive and interactive to each segment of society and they have more potential to engage in community and business development activities.

Since Bangladesh has a significant amount of youths --- these youths are required to train and groom to develop their potentials, personalities, functional capabilities and should be persuaded of their importance as they can more engage in social entrepreneurial initiatives.
Saima Anjuman
Rampura, Dhaka



