Monday, 11 September, 2023
Editorial

Deadly earthquake ravages Morocco

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023

A fatal 6.8 magnitude earthquake had hit Morocco in the wee hours of Friday. The epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 kilometres south-west of Marrakesh - a world heritage city.

So far, more than 2, 000 people have reportedly been killed with thousands injured, and the death toll is likely to climb higher. The country's army and emergency services scrambled to reach remote mountain region where victims are still feared trapped.  

The latest earthquake has been reported to be the strongest to have hit the country as well as the region in the last 120 years.

However, we offer our deepest condolences while standing beside bereaved family members of Morocco earthquake victims.

The biggest dilemma, however, will be a daunting task to access and conduct rescue operations in the remote mountainous region of the country. Morocco's neighbouring countries and the rest of the world must come forward to extend all forms of cooperation in addressing the colossal natural disaster.

Earlier this year Turkey and Syria have also experienced deadly earthquakes claiming lives of thousands while perishing properties worth billions.

The million dollar question, however, against the backdrop of growing number of big scale earthquakes erupting at different places of the world in recent times - how safe is Bangladesh?

Small-scale tremors and jolts are almost regularly felt in Dhaka and other parts across the country. What is even more disturbing is that around 250,000 buildings in our 3 major cities of Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet are reportedly extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. And in terms of percentage - 24 percent of buildings in Dhaka, 46 percent in Sylhet and 79 percent in Chattogram have been detected as risky. Moreover, all 3 cities are sitting on 'Hot Zones' and our experts have often warned a strong earthquake stemming out from any of the three faults will cause massive destruction to buildings, bridges and supply channels of utility services while resulting in deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

Nevertheless, earthquakes of any magnitude have both direct and indirect impacts on faulty and aged buildings and other structures. Buildings and roads develop cracks, tilt or collapse when struck by a strong tremor. Thus, damage from earthquakes can be reduced by identifying faulty buildings and retrofit them while making new structures resistant to earthquakes.

Lest we forget, Dhaka is one of the most disaster-prone cities in the world, and though we have often been globally applauded in disaster risk management - the city considerably remains exposed to direct impacts of earthquakes due to rapid urbanisation and limited open space for rescue and evacuation.

Reflecting back in recent earthquakes erupting across the world, it is urgent to draw lessons and quick.

We call on the government to chalk out a countrywide preparedness programme, so to reduce damage and deaths in case a massive earthquake erupts.

Earthquakes do not erupt with forewarnings. Time is ticking.



