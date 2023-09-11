

Comprehensive approach needed to reduce widening ‘skill gap’



The high unemployment rate in Bangladesh has long been a concern for policymakers. When I last updated my research in September 2021, Bangladesh's unemployment rate was at 4.2%. Despite the fact that this figure may not seem alarmingly high when compared to other countries, it conceals a more pressing issue: underemployment and the caliber of jobs. Many Bangladeshis are employed in low-paying, unskilled jobs that don't meet their skills. Human resource underutilization has an impact on both society and the economy.



The dual education system in Germany is distinguished by the tight cooperation between educational institutions and companies. Companies actively contribute to curriculum development, provide apprenticeships, and make sure that the skills taught are in line with market demands.

A key element of this system, apprenticeships give students the opportunity to learn firsthand while receiving compensation. These three-year apprenticeship programs offer a smooth entry into the industry.



Germany has a well-established system for certifying apprentices' skills. Quality assurance is also used there. Employers are reassured by this method that graduates have the required skills. It also upholds strict criteria for the caliber of instruction.



The dual system provides many professional paths, including higher education, technical training, and vocational training. Students are able to select the path that best fits their interests and professional objectives because to this flexibility.



Singapore's SkillsFuture initiative is another exemplary model that focuses on lifelong learning and aligning education and training with industry needs.

SkillsFuture advocates for a culture of lifelong learning, emphasizing that schooling is only the beginning of learning. It encourages people to keep improving their knowledge and abilities throughout their careers.



Funding and Support: To make it easier for Singaporeans to enroll in classes and training programs, the government offers financial assistance, such as SkillsFuture Credit. As a result, education is more inexpensive and available.



SkillsFuture courses and programs are created with a focus on meeting the demands of business. In order to identify skill shortages and create training programs that fill them, the project closely collaborates with businesses.



By encouraging tighter cooperation between educational institutions and companies, Bangladesh may learn from Germany. This involvement need to go beyond advisory boards and incorporate active participation in the creation of curricula and the provision of chances for on-the-job training.



By implementing structured apprenticeship programs that are modeled after the German model, Bangladeshi students may gain real-world experience while also receiving a stipend. This strategy may straddle the theoretical and practical worlds.



Bangladesh may foster a culture of lifelong learning by taking inspiration from Singapore's SkillsFuture project. This entails extending financial assistance, presenting pertinent courses, and valuing ongoing skill development.



Establishing a reliable system for skill certification will reassure employers of the graduates' competency. This can promote confidence in the abilities gained via technical and vocational training.



By providing a range of Career Pathways, including Vocational and Technical Training, students can pursue the Educational Path that best suits their interests and ambitions.



What should we do to mitigate skill gap and avail of the opportunities of 4IR?



In order to adapt the curriculum to 4IR technology and trends, it must be modernized. Robotics, data science, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing should all be included in this.Encourage students to pursue technical and vocational education since they will graduate with highly sought-after practical skills. Extending initiatives like those to create technical schools and centers for career training is crucial.Partnerships between industry and academics can narrow the knowledge gap between academic programs and professional demands. Industries should support curriculum development, provide internships, and provide apprenticeships.



Increasing R&D spending is crucial for fostering innovation and technological advancement in the country. This would not only open up job opportunities but also ensure Bangladesh's ongoing competitiveness on the global stage.



Close the digital divide and provide everyone with access to information and communication technology through promoting digital inclusion. Two examples of this include expanding internet infrastructure and providing affordable access to digital tools and training.



The employability and adaptability of graduates may be increased by providing seminars and training programs as well as introducing soft skills development into the educational system.



The skill gap in Bangladesh is a complicated problem that requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach to be solved. By modernizing its educational system, promoting technical and vocational training, fostering industry-academia partnerships, investing in research and development, ensuring digital inclusion, and emphasizing the development of soft skills, Bangladesh can close the skills gap and position itself to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As a consequence, the workforce in the nation will better meet industrial expectations, which will significantly contribute to economic growth and development as well as decrease unemployment.



