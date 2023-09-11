

Let private sector participate in our water supply trade



This due to the lack of good management, high fixed cost because of the employment policy in public sector that has led to excess number of staff and higher wages than those justified by productivity; administered prices; the absence of a competitive environment; continued budgetary support; and soft loans from nationalized commercial banks. Multiple, non-commercial and conflicting objectives of public enterprises prevent itsmanagement from securing maximum profits.



The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was established in 1963 as an independent organization for water supply and sewerage management in the capital. The market structure of WASA is monopoly. Monopoly refers to a single supplier in a market. There is no alternative business here.



As per records, WASA's 70% earnings come from supplies of water and sewerage management to residential buildings in the capital and it also makes money by providing services to commercial establishments.The water-sewerage breakdown shows the institution raked in around Tk1,201 crore from water and Tk391 crore from sewerage management. WASA pulled in the remaining Tk161 crore from bottled water sales, water connection charges, fixed deposits in banks and other segments.



The total income was around Tk1,155 crore five years ago in the 2016-17 fiscal, while the profit stood at around Tk22 crore.WASA has been making a profit over the past five years. The water supplier's profit rose substantially in the last couple of years buoyed by water tariff hikes.

WASA's total income in the last five years jumped by 51%, while profit edged up by 119%, according to audited reports. The breakdown shows the institution's revenue ticked up by 53% from water supply while 41% from sewerage management.



Despite such a hefty profit, WASA proposed a 20% hike and wants to charge the new rates from 1 July 2022. Surprisingly, the authority said they do not have any objection if the government wants to raise water tariff in Dhaka more than the proposed 20%. According to the Wasa act, it can raise water tariffs at most 5% a year after the government's permission.



Any fixing water prices without formulating a policy is against sections 21 and 22 of the Wasa Act 1996. The High Court has ruled that the Dhaka Water Supply And Sewerage Authority will not be allowed to further hike water tariffs without formulating a proper pricing policy.



Dhaka WASA's current production capacity is 255 crore litres a day against the daily demand of 220-240 crore litres. An official document says the overall system loss in areas covered by Dhaka WASA is 20 per cent. System loss is the difference between the amount of water produced and the amount of water billed or consumed.Lack of proper management, illegal syndicate comprising a section of WASA officials and meter readers, and weaknesses in monitoring are mainly responsible for this wastage.



The Dhaka WASA, the water supply and sewerage authority of the capital city, has collected more than Tk 10.66 billion as sewerage bill from the city dwellers in the last three fiscal years. But its sewerage system remains almost defunct and the sewage is making its ways into the adjacent canals and rivers without any treatment.



For example, if a residential building is charged Tk 50,000 as water bill, it has to pay Tk 100,000 in total, including Tk 50,000 of sewerage bills. But the authority is providing almost no service against the sewerage bills. They, moreover, are polluting the environment as the sewages are going to canals and rivers.The authority is collecting money from its clients without providing any service while the untreated residential wastes are polluting the sources of fresh water.



According to the Dhaka WASA's income-expenditure statement, an amount of Tk 10.66 billion has been collected as sewerage bill from the city people between the fiscal year 20018-19 and 2020-21. It collected sewerage bills of Tk 4 billion in the last fiscal as well.Urban planners, sanitation experts and WASA officials said no effective sewerage system has been developed in Dhaka even in the last 50 years as more than 80 per cent areas of the city still have no arrangements for sewage disposal. Most of the existing sewerage lines are lying defunct here.



If this waste could be reduced, Dhaka WASA did not need to increase water price every year. Experts believe the Dhaka WASA authorities are trying to put the liability of their mismanagement and irregularities on the people's shoulder.District Metered Area (DMA), a monitoring system, has helped Dhaka WASA significantly cut its system loss and become self-sufficient in supplying water to city dwellers.



The National River Conservation Commission and other independent observers said that the WASA polluted four rivers Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Tongi canal surrounding the Dhaka city. Instead of purification, WASA is directly throwing into the rivers through a few hundred sewerage pipes. The Managing Director of WASA claimed that the Dhaka WASA is responsible for only 10 per cent of the Buriganga River pollution, as said in a press briefing on 19th July 2022.



Citizens are paying higher prices of water to make WASA profitable. Moreover, the price includescost of inefficiency and mis-management and corruption. It was possible due to the natural monopoly over supply of water.



This due to the lack of good management, high fixed cost because of the employment policy that has led to excess number of staff and higher wages than those justified by productivity, administered prices, the absence of a competitive environment, continued budgetary support, and soft loans from nationalized commercial banks, non-commercialare reasons of high cost of production and poor service and moreover pollution of the natural water bodies.



WASA is making profit and enjoying subsidies despite huge system loss and other problems. It is not a non-profit service provider. The source of the problem of inefficiency is that public enterprises are agents without a commercially motivated principle.There should be more similarly service providers in the market. The private sector should be allowed in water trade to create a competitive market for water supply. As per Bangladesh Competition Commission Act, there should not be single source in any market.



The writer is Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission



The performance of the public enterprise in Bangladesh is poor. Public sectors are electricity, gas, and water; railway; airlines and civil aviation; petroleum; telecommunication; and banks and insurance. 80 percent of public enterprise assets are in the utilities and infrastructure such as power, gas, telecommunications, and transport. The inefficiency of public enterprises places a fiscal burden, diverts limited resources from growth-enhancing public spending to unproductive subsidies, and affects the country's industrial competitiveness. The budget for the year 2023-24, a total subsidy allocation will be over Tk 1,10,000 crore. In the budget for 2022-23, it was Tk 81,000 crore, which is likely to be revised to Tk 94,000 crore.The allocation for water could not be found in the budget documents. 