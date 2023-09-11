Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

US, Vietnam to boost ties amid China worries

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Deutsche Welle

US, Vietnam to boost ties amid China worries

US, Vietnam to boost ties amid China worries

US President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam is a step to shore up more support against Beijing's assertive moves in the South China Sea and in other areas. But there are areas of disagreement between Hanoi and Washington.

US President Joe Biden is arriving in Vietnamon Sunday, where the two nations are expected to strengthen diplomatic ties amid China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

What's on the agenda?
Biden is slated to meet Nguyen Phu Trong, the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, on Sunday afternoon, where they will sign a "comprehensive strategic partnership." Hanoi has signed off on such top-level diplomatic ties with India, Russia, South Korea and China in the past.

A meeting with President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled for the following day. The US President, arriving straight from the G20 meet in India, aims to continue shoring up support against China's dominance. Vietnam, despite also having similar ties with China, has been growing concerned about its neighbor's aggression in the contested South China Sea.

Ahead of Biden's trip, the New York Times reported that Vietnam was secretly looking to buy Russian arms, in violation of US sanctions. Most of Vietnam's arsenal consists of Russian-made weapons.

The visit represents "a remarkable step in the strengthening of our diplomatic ties," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said earlier this week. He added that Vietnam will play a "leading role" in the US partnership in the Indo Pacific. "For decades, the US and Vietnam have worked to overcome a painful shared legacy of the Vietnam War, working hand in hand to promote reconciliation, with our service members and our veterans lighting the way," he said.

A booming US-Vietnam trade relationship
Both Vietnam and the US are important export hubs and share a growing trade relationship. The Southeast Asian country's exports to the US rose 13.6% last year, compared to the year before, led by a growth in shipment of garments, shoes, electronics and furniture.

Executives from companies including Google, Intel, Amkor, Marvell and Boeing are expected to meet Vietnamese tech executives and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hanoi, in an attempt to highlight the business side of the relationship.

Biden urged to put pressure on Vietnam over prisoners: The US presidential visit will be a balancing act between shoring up economic ties and defending human rights. Vietnam's government has been known to crush dissent, harass and abuse critics, conduct unfair trials, and extort forced confessions, according to Human Rights Watch.

While Biden is expected to touch the subject of upholding human rights, organizations around the world urged him to emphasize the subject of releasing all political prisoners.

On Saturday, Nguyen Bac Truyen, a legal expert and religious freedom advocate who was imprisoned in 2018 for subversion, was released. In a Facebook post, he said he had been allowed to travel to Germany with his wife. Vietnam often releases political prisoners before US presidential visits.

Biden has previously, on several occasions, chided China for violating human rights.

Moreover, a US government commission on religious freedom harshly criticized Vietnam last week for "egregious, ongoing, and systematic violations."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Comprehensive approach needed to reduce widening ‘skill gap’
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
US, Vietnam to boost ties amid China worries
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Turkish-Iranian rivalry in Caucasus undermines cooperation
Create public awareness to prevent suicide
We are indebted to elderly people


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft