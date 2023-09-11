

Smart technology must for our agriculture



Digital weather forecasting will protect the crops by providing automatic early warning messages to the farmers as well as field level, adverse weather due to climate change sun, rain, storm, floods. At the same time, it will protect the crops by providing protection against unwanted pests and diseases due to climate change. As a result, the farmer's time, cost and crop are saved.



Artificial Intelligence is something thinking power of humans implemented through technology based machines. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is intelligence displayed by machines. Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Provides data-driven digital farming solutions to automate agricultural and horticultural operations at various stages of the agricultural value-chain to ensure food security and sustainability. Artificial Intelligence (AI) provides detection and solutions for agricultural crop diseases and pests. Unwanted weather due to climate change sun, rain, storm, and flood will protect the crop with advance notice. At the same time, it will protect the crops by providing protection against unwanted insects and diseases due to climate change. As a result, the farmer's time, cost and crop are saved. At present, the use of artificial intelligence or artificial intelligence in modern agriculture in Bangladesh has started to be used in livestock, fisheries and field crops, like developed countries.

The developed countries of the world using Internet of Things (IoT) technology have now been able to achieve incredible success in agriculture by using drone technology, cloud technology in the field of agriculture. In continuation of that, the use of drone technology in Bangladesh agriculture has already started.



Agricultural Drone Features include Plant protection drones: Fast, efficient and effective in operation, drone spraying covers a large area in minimum time with no adverse effect on the health of the operators.



Multi-Utility Aerial Platforms: Our aerial platforms for spraying strive to cover everything from direct seeding, fertilizer broadcasting and variable rate spraying to pollination and other activities across the agricultural value chain.



Crop Health Monitoring: Our drone based imaging enables continuous monitoring of crops to detect early stress to reduce crop damage and improve farmer productivity. Ensures yield and pest forecasting.



AI based crop phenotyping : Drone imaging coupled with artificial intelligence algorithms enables crop phenotyping at scale by focusing on various traits like plant number, plant height, vegetation etc.



Hyper Spectral Imaging (HSI): Our HSI system provides information across the spectrum that provides very detailed information on plant characteristics.



And Custom Solutions: The research institute helps agricultural companies adopt the latest drone and artificial intelligence technologies to better serve their clients and create sustainable agricultural production systems.



Features of Seed Drone are Aerial Survey and Mapping: Drones and AI are used to survey and map the terrain to identify areas in need of reforestation.



Understanding Forest Requirements: Determine trees based on various parameters like soil, climate, indigenous seed varieties and historical growth data using AI.



Preparation of Seed Balls: Seed balls create rural employment and inclusion in a community led activity.



Drone deployment: Drones for forestry are fast and scalable, dropping seeds in designated areas; reaching the area even over remote terrain.



Geotagging drone paths: The path followed by the drone is geotagged, which facilitates periodic drone observation of the seeded area to collect plant statistics.



Post-growth monitoring: Geotagged seed balls are monitored for growth over years to generate the analysis needed for forest monitoring.



Cloud technology and IoT features are Real-time determination of soil nutrients powered by sophisticated machine learning models (Intelligent Soil Sensors (ISS) can analyze soil moisture, temperature, salinity, HP, and major soil nutrients in a fast and cost-effective way.



Fertilizer recommendations are automatically generated in 10 minutes (providing farmers with fertilizer recommendations for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulfur and zinc based on their crop, soil type and soil nutrient levels)



Big data is a combination of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data collected by organizations that can be mined for information and used in machine learning projects, predictive modeling and other advanced analytics applications.

The writer is Lead-Agriculturist, Dhaka



