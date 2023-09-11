Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Smart technology must for our agriculture

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Shamiran Biswas

Smart technology must for our agriculture

Smart technology must for our agriculture

By expanding smart technology in future agriculture; AI, IoT and Big Data will play an effective role in making agriculture a cost-effective, sustainable, smart technology-based smart Bangladesh.

Digital weather forecasting will protect the crops by providing automatic early warning messages to the farmers as well as field level, adverse weather due to climate change sun, rain, storm, floods. At the same time, it will protect the crops by providing protection against unwanted pests and diseases due to climate change. As a result, the farmer's time, cost and crop are saved.

Artificial Intelligence is something thinking power of humans implemented through technology based machines. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is intelligence displayed by machines. Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Provides data-driven digital farming solutions to automate agricultural and horticultural operations at various stages of the agricultural value-chain to ensure food security and sustainability. Artificial Intelligence (AI) provides detection and solutions for agricultural crop diseases and pests. Unwanted weather due to climate change sun, rain, storm, and flood will protect the crop with advance notice. At the same time, it will protect the crops by providing protection against unwanted insects and diseases due to climate change. As a result, the farmer's time, cost and crop are saved. At present, the use of artificial intelligence or artificial intelligence in modern agriculture in Bangladesh has started to be used in livestock, fisheries and field crops, like developed countries.

The developed countries of the world using Internet of Things (IoT) technology have now been able to achieve incredible success in agriculture by using drone technology, cloud technology in the field of agriculture. In continuation of that, the use of drone technology in Bangladesh agriculture has already started.

Agricultural Drone Features include Plant protection drones: Fast, efficient and effective in operation, drone spraying covers a large area in minimum time with no adverse effect on the health of the operators.

Multi-Utility Aerial Platforms: Our aerial platforms for spraying strive to cover everything from direct seeding, fertilizer broadcasting and variable rate spraying to pollination and other activities across the agricultural value chain.

Crop Health Monitoring: Our drone based imaging enables continuous monitoring of crops to detect early stress to reduce crop damage and improve farmer productivity. Ensures yield and pest forecasting.

 AI based crop phenotyping : Drone imaging coupled with artificial intelligence algorithms enables crop phenotyping at scale by focusing on various traits like plant number, plant height, vegetation etc.

Hyper Spectral Imaging (HSI): Our HSI system provides information across the spectrum that provides very detailed information on plant characteristics.

And Custom Solutions: The research institute helps agricultural companies adopt the latest drone and artificial intelligence technologies to better serve their clients and create sustainable agricultural production systems.

Features of Seed Drone are Aerial Survey and Mapping: Drones and AI are used to survey and map the terrain to identify areas in need of reforestation.

Understanding Forest Requirements: Determine trees based on various parameters like soil, climate, indigenous seed varieties and historical growth data using AI.

Preparation of Seed Balls: Seed balls create rural employment and inclusion in a community led activity.

Drone deployment: Drones for forestry are fast and scalable, dropping seeds in designated areas; reaching the area even over remote terrain.

Geotagging drone paths: The path followed by the drone is geotagged, which facilitates periodic drone observation of the seeded area to collect plant statistics.

Post-growth monitoring: Geotagged seed balls are monitored for growth over years to generate the analysis needed for forest monitoring.

Cloud technology and IoT features are Real-time determination of soil nutrients powered by sophisticated machine learning models (Intelligent Soil Sensors (ISS) can analyze soil moisture, temperature, salinity, HP, and major soil nutrients in a fast and cost-effective way.

Fertilizer recommendations are automatically generated in 10 minutes (providing farmers with fertilizer recommendations for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulfur and zinc based on their crop, soil type and soil nutrient levels)

Big data is a combination of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data collected by organizations that can be mined for information and used in machine learning projects, predictive modeling and other advanced analytics applications.
The writer is Lead-Agriculturist, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Comprehensive approach needed to reduce widening ‘skill gap’
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
US, Vietnam to boost ties amid China worries
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Turkish-Iranian rivalry in Caucasus undermines cooperation
Create public awareness to prevent suicide
We are indebted to elderly people


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft