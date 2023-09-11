Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man arrested with firearms in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 10: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with a foreign pistol and ammunition in the district on Sunday.

The arrestee is Maznu Ahmed, 40, son of Mokshed Ali of Bhayalaxmipur Village under Charghat Upazila. Maznu is the director of a coaching centre in Upashahar area under Boalia Police Station (PS) in the city, said RAB sources.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Upashahar Primary School area at around 1:15pm and arrested Maznu with a foreign made pistol with three rounds of bullets, 144 pieces of yaba tablets and 50 grams of crystal meth.

 A case was filed with Boalia Police Station in the city in this connection and the arrested person, along with the seized goods, was handed over to police, the RAB sources added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man arrested with firearms in Rajshahi
Traditional boat race held at Shibchar
Two killed, 15 injured in road mishaps
Five nabbed with drugs in Narail, Chattogram
Meritorious students felicitated in Gaibandha
Hog plum growers deprived of fair price at Kawkhali
Six found dead in five dists
Four get life term in murder, drug cases


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft