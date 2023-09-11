Man arrested with firearms in Rajshahi







The arrestee is Maznu Ahmed, 40, son of Mokshed Ali of Bhayalaxmipur Village under Charghat Upazila. Maznu is the director of a coaching centre in Upashahar area under Boalia Police Station (PS) in the city, said RAB sources.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Upashahar Primary School area at around 1:15pm and arrested Maznu with a foreign made pistol with three rounds of bullets, 144 pieces of yaba tablets and 50 grams of crystal meth.

A case was filed with Boalia Police Station in the city in this connection and the arrested person, along with the seized goods, was handed over to police, the RAB sources added. RAJSHAHI, Sept 10: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with a foreign pistol and ammunition in the district on Sunday.The arrestee is Maznu Ahmed, 40, son of Mokshed Ali of Bhayalaxmipur Village under Charghat Upazila. Maznu is the director of a coaching centre in Upashahar area under Boalia Police Station (PS) in the city, said RAB sources.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Upashahar Primary School area at around 1:15pm and arrested Maznu with a foreign made pistol with three rounds of bullets, 144 pieces of yaba tablets and 50 grams of crystal meth.A case was filed with Boalia Police Station in the city in this connection and the arrested person, along with the seized goods, was handed over to police, the RAB sources added.