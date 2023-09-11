Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Traditional boat race held at Shibchar

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent


SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Sept 10: A traditional boat race was held in the Bilpadma River at Sheikhpur in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of people including women and children from Madaripur, Shariatpur and Faridpur districts flocked to the banks of the river to see this boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine-driven boats decorated in different colours.
A total of 10 boats participated from different areas of the district in the race. About 40 to 50 sailors were seen on each boat.
At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river with the beat of drums. The boatmen participated the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.
A local housewife named Reshma Akter, who came to see the boat race, said that relatives from far away have come to their house to see the boat race. Guests have come in every house in this area on the occasion of the race.
The 60-year-old Ishak said, "The boat race is a tradition of this region. We have brought children here and they are enjoying the competition very much."
Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, MP, from Madaripur-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the boat race and Madaripur Zilla Parishad Chairman Munir Chowdhury was the special guest.
Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said, "Boat race is a tradition of our country. This tradition should be continued. Seeing the presence of so many people here, it seems that people have not forgotten this tradition."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man arrested with firearms in Rajshahi
Traditional boat race held at Shibchar
Two killed, 15 injured in road mishaps
Five nabbed with drugs in Narail, Chattogram
Meritorious students felicitated in Gaibandha
Hog plum growers deprived of fair price at Kawkhali
Six found dead in five dists
Four get life term in murder, drug cases


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft