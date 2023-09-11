Traditional boat race held at Shibchar





SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Sept 10: A traditional boat race was held in the Bilpadma River at Sheikhpur in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people including women and children from Madaripur, Shariatpur and Faridpur districts flocked to the banks of the river to see this boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine-driven boats decorated in different colours.

A total of 10 boats participated from different areas of the district in the race. About 40 to 50 sailors were seen on each boat.

At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river with the beat of drums. The boatmen participated the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.

The 60-year-old Ishak said, "The boat race is a tradition of this region. We have brought children here and they are enjoying the competition very much."

Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, MP, from Madaripur-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the boat race and Madaripur Zilla Parishad Chairman Munir Chowdhury was the special guest.

Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said, "Boat race is a tradition of our country. This tradition should be continued. Seeing the presence of so many people here, it seems that people have not forgotten this tradition."

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Sept 10: A traditional boat race was held in the Bilpadma River at Sheikhpur in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.Thousands of people including women and children from Madaripur, Shariatpur and Faridpur districts flocked to the banks of the river to see this boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine-driven boats decorated in different colours.A total of 10 boats participated from different areas of the district in the race. About 40 to 50 sailors were seen on each boat.At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river with the beat of drums. The boatmen participated the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.A local housewife named Reshma Akter, who came to see the boat race, said that relatives from far away have come to their house to see the boat race. Guests have come in every house in this area on the occasion of the race.The 60-year-old Ishak said, "The boat race is a tradition of this region. We have brought children here and they are enjoying the competition very much."Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, MP, from Madaripur-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the boat race and Madaripur Zilla Parishad Chairman Munir Chowdhury was the special guest.Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said, "Boat race is a tradition of our country. This tradition should be continued. Seeing the presence of so many people here, it seems that people have not forgotten this tradition."