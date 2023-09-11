Two killed, 15 injured in road mishaps





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Char Lawrence area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur regional road under the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased was identified as Md Arif, 25, son of Sahab Uddin, a resident of Charbhuta area under Bhabaniganj Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a Laxmipur-bound speedy oil tanker from Ramgati hit Arif from behind in Char Lawrence area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur regional road at around 9 pm while he was walking along the road, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, Arif was declared dead by the on-duty doctor on arrival at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer oil tanker.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: At least 14 people were injured after a bus hit a microbus in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in Birpasha area of the upazila in the afternoon.

Khatihata Highway PS OC Akul Chandra Bishwas said a bus hit a microbus coming from the opposite direction in Birpasha area in the afternoon, which left 14 passengers of the both vehicles injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital for treatment.

The OC further said all the passengers of the microbus are students. At that time, they were returning from Satchari National Park in Habiganj District.

Meanwhile, police seized the bus, however, the bus driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A college student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place at around 11 am in front of Palli Bidyut Office in Rajapur Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Miraz Hossain, 18, son of Mokles Hossain, a resident of Chakulia Village under Nawhata Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Nawhata Girls School and Ideal College.

The injured person is Md Sabbir of the same area.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Miraz along with his friend Sabbir was going to Magura Town from the house in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a battery-run easy-van hit the motorcycle in front of Palli Bidyut Office at Rajapur, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but Miraz succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Mohammadpur PS OC Borhan-ul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



