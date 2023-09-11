Video
Home Countryside

Five nabbed with drugs in Narail, Chattogram

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Five people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Narail and Chattogram, in two days.
NARAIL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 2,280 yaba tablets from Lohagara Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The arrested are: Rubel Sarder, 32, and Shahin Sarder, residents of Pankhar Char Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station (PS) Nasir Uddin said on information, a team of RAB from Bhatiapara Camp conducted a drive in a house at Lohagara Bazar at night, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday following a court order, the OC added.
CHATTOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 30 kilograms of hemp in Marinars area of the city early Friday.
The arrested are: Md Arif Hossain, 19, Md Sohel, 28, and Md Shah Alam, 24.
Chattogram PS Inspector Arman Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raided the Marinars road and stopped a vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, they recovered 30 kilograms of hemp and arrested the trio.



