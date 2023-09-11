Meritorious students felicitated in Gaibandha





GAIBANDHA, Sept 10: Police Nari Kallyan Samity (Punak) organized felicitation and parent gathering for meritorious students who passed the SSC examination in the district on Sunday.The programme was organized at Gaibandha Police Lines Drillshed in the morning under the initiative of the organization's Gaibandha Unit.Superintend of Police (SP) Kamal Hossain was present as the chief guest at the the programme with Punak Gaibandha Unit President Mahbooba Akter in the chair.The chief guest SP Kamal Hossain addressed the meritorious students in the reception. He urged the parents to emphasise their individuality and spontaneity without imposing anything on their children. He also urged them to be careful not to get involved in drugs. Additional SPs Ibne Mizan and Ibrahim Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by Inspector Helal Uddin.Later on, Punak Gaibandha Unit President Mahbooba Akter distributed crests and certificates among the meritorious students along with floral greetings.