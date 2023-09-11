Hog plum growers deprived of fair price at Kawkhali





Hug plum is mostly farmed in Kawkhali, Swarupkathi and Nazirpur upazilas. This Vitamin C-enriched fruit has commercially been cultivated.

In these upazilas, hog plum trees are available at every house.

Matured hog plums are marketed in Shraban and Bhadra. But seeing buds in Falgun and Chaitra, many warehouse owners make advance purchase of hog plums.

There are warehouses in big bazaars of hog plums in Launchghat, Dakkhin Bazar, Bekutia and Natun Bazar at Kawkhali.

Imam Hossain of Bashuri Village at Kawkhali said, hog plum growers are deprived of fair prices as middlemen are realising most of the profits, he added.

After purchasing per bag hog plums at Tk 800 to 1,000, wholesalers are selling at Tk 1,200 to 1,400 in Kawkhali bazaars. In Dhaka per bag hog plum is selling at Tk 1,800 to 2,200.

Every day 150 to 200 maunds of hog plums are sent to different parts of the country from the upazila.

Warehouse owners said, they collect hog plums from marginal growers and sell these to wholesalers. Wholesalers send these to different parts of the country by trucks, pickups and launches.

Kawkhali Upazila Agriculture Officer Soma Rani Das said, hog plum growers were provided with all types of advice from the agriculture department. Compared to past years, this year's hog plum production has been bumper. As a cash crop hog plum growers are cultivating it increasingly.



KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Sept 10: Despite bumper yielding of hog plum in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, growers are not smiling due to market price manipulation by middlemen.Hug plum is mostly farmed in Kawkhali, Swarupkathi and Nazirpur upazilas. This Vitamin C-enriched fruit has commercially been cultivated.In these upazilas, hog plum trees are available at every house.Matured hog plums are marketed in Shraban and Bhadra. But seeing buds in Falgun and Chaitra, many warehouse owners make advance purchase of hog plums.There are warehouses in big bazaars of hog plums in Launchghat, Dakkhin Bazar, Bekutia and Natun Bazar at Kawkhali.Wholesalers make purchases of hog plums from these warehouses and send those to Dhaka, Chandpur, Munsiganj, Narayanganj and other districts. Warehouses also sell hog plums to retail traders.Imam Hossain of Bashuri Village at Kawkhali said, hog plum growers are deprived of fair prices as middlemen are realising most of the profits, he added.After purchasing per bag hog plums at Tk 800 to 1,000, wholesalers are selling at Tk 1,200 to 1,400 in Kawkhali bazaars. In Dhaka per bag hog plum is selling at Tk 1,800 to 2,200.Every day 150 to 200 maunds of hog plums are sent to different parts of the country from the upazila.Warehouse owners said, they collect hog plums from marginal growers and sell these to wholesalers. Wholesalers send these to different parts of the country by trucks, pickups and launches.Kawkhali Upazila Agriculture Officer Soma Rani Das said, hog plum growers were provided with all types of advice from the agriculture department. Compared to past years, this year's hog plum production has been bumper. As a cash crop hog plum growers are cultivating it increasingly.