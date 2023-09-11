Six found dead in five dists





TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a nine-year-old child, who was abducted by some miscreants on Wednesday, from Sakhipur Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Samia Akhter, 9, daughter of Ranju Miah, a resident of Dariapur Village under the upazila. She was a third grader at Majhirchala Government Primary School in the area.

According to deceased's family members, Samia went to her tuition on Friday afternoon, but did not return home. After a while, the family members started searching for her as she did not return the house after the tuition and found her sandals on the way of her home.

Later on, the kidnappers sent a voice message to the deceased's family members through a social media demanding Tk 5 lakh as ransom money. In the voice message, they also threatened the family members that if anyone of the family tries to contact with police, they will kill the child.

Rejaul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, said being informed, several teams of police immediately started rescue operations but could not locate her.

On Friday afternoon, police recovered the body of the child after being informed by locals and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the culprits and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the bodies of a boy and his sister, who went missing on Thursday afternoon, from the Shitalakkhya River in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Samir, 9, and his sister Tisha, 8, children of Kamal Hossain.

Narayanganj Sadar River PS OC Shahidul Islam said locals saw the bodies floating near Bandar Amin area in the river and informed police on Friday morning.

Being informed, River police rushed there and recovered the bodies from the river. Their bodies were, later, handed to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request, said the OC.

It is suspected that they came down to play near the hole, dug for the building of a river bank walkway, and drowned in the water that gathered there, the OC added.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Taijul Islam, 55, son of Alam Mia of Bolahar Noapara area in the upazila. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Palsha area of the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Taijul lying on a paddy field adjacent to Palsha Government Primary School in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9 am and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from Kakoli Crossing area in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Riya Moni, 14, daughter of Sohrab Miah, a resident of Polashpur area in the city.

Quoting locals, Barishal Kotwali PS OC Anowar Hossain said locals saw the hanging body of the teenager in the rooftop of a building in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that she might have committed suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a retired army man from the Matamuhuri River in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mahsin Bhutto, 50, son of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 2 Sawdagarpara area under Chakaria Municipality.

Chakaria PS OC Zabed Ahmed said locals spotted the floating body of Mahsin under the bridge at around 8 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The actual reason behind the death could not be known immediately and legal action is underway in this regard, the OC added.

