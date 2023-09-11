Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six found dead in five dists

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Six people including three minor children and a teenage girl were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Tangail, Narayanganj, Dinajpur, Barishal and Cox's Bazar, in three days.
TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a nine-year-old child, who was abducted by some miscreants on Wednesday, from Sakhipur Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Samia Akhter, 9, daughter of Ranju Miah, a resident of Dariapur Village under the upazila. She was a third grader at Majhirchala Government Primary School in the area.
According to deceased's family members, Samia went to her tuition on Friday afternoon, but did not return home. After a while, the family members started searching for her as she did not return the house after the tuition and found her sandals on the way of her home.
Later on, the kidnappers sent a voice message to the deceased's family members through a social media demanding Tk 5 lakh as ransom money. In the voice message, they also threatened the family members that if anyone of the family tries to contact with police, they will kill the child.
After receiving the voice message, the deceased's family rushed to Sakhipur Police Station (PS) and sought for help.
Rejaul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, said being informed, several teams of police immediately started rescue operations but could not locate her.
On Friday afternoon, police recovered the body of the child after being informed by locals and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC.
However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the culprits and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.
NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the bodies of a boy and his sister, who went missing on Thursday afternoon, from the Shitalakkhya River in the district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Samir, 9, and his sister Tisha, 8, children of Kamal Hossain.
Narayanganj Sadar River PS OC Shahidul Islam said locals saw the bodies floating near Bandar Amin area in the river and informed police on Friday morning.
Being informed, River police rushed there and recovered the bodies from the river. Their bodies were, later, handed to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request, said the OC.
It is suspected that they came down to play near the hole, dug for the building of a river bank walkway, and drowned in the water that gathered there, the OC added.
GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Taijul Islam, 55, son of Alam Mia of Bolahar Noapara area in the upazila. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Palsha area of the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of Taijul lying on a paddy field adjacent to Palsha Government Primary School in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9 am and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from Kakoli Crossing area in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Riya Moni, 14, daughter of Sohrab Miah, a resident of Polashpur area in the city.
Quoting locals, Barishal Kotwali PS OC Anowar Hossain said locals saw the hanging body of the teenager in the rooftop of a building in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that she might have committed suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.
COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a retired army man from the Matamuhuri River in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Mahsin Bhutto, 50, son of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 2 Sawdagarpara area under Chakaria Municipality.
Chakaria PS OC Zabed Ahmed said locals spotted the floating body of Mahsin under the bridge at around 8 am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The actual reason behind the death could not be known immediately and legal action is underway in this regard, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man arrested with firearms in Rajshahi
Traditional boat race held at Shibchar
Two killed, 15 injured in road mishaps
Five nabbed with drugs in Narail, Chattogram
Meritorious students felicitated in Gaibandha
Hog plum growers deprived of fair price at Kawkhali
Six found dead in five dists
Four get life term in murder, drug cases


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft