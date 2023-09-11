Video
Monday, 11 September, 2023
Countryside

Four get life term in murder, drug cases

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in four days sentenced four men to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Chattogram and Chuadanga.
CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district sentenced three brothers to imprisonment unto death in a case filled for killing a man in 2013.
Chattogram Additional Sessions Court-7 Judge ASM Shahidullah Kaiser passed the verdict on Sunday.
The convicts are: Harun Rashid, 40, and his brothers Zahed Hosen Tuntu, 32, and Anwar Hosen, 36, sons of late Ali Ahmed of Shilaigora Ward No. 4 of Anwara Upazila.
According to the prosecution, the deceased was Mohammad Shahed, a resident of Raja Sarder road area of Shilaigora Ward No. 4 of the upazila.
On July 1, 2013, one of the convicts Zahed Hosen was catching fish on a beel (a water body) beside the house of Shahed.
They locked into altercation as Shahed forbid Zahed to catch fish there. Later on, Zahed called his two brothers over mobile to come on the scene.
At one stage, the three brothers hacked Shahed with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.  
After hearing the scream for help, locals rescued Shahed and took him to Anwara Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors referred Shahed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as his condition deteriorated.
As the Incentive Care Unit of CMCH was not vacant, he was shifted to a private hospital, where he died on July 2, 2013.
Md Yusuf, uncle of the deceased, as the plaintiff, had filed a murder case against the three brothers on the same day.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court on July 23, 2014.  The court ordered to begin the trial against the trio on January 20, 2016.
After recording the depositions of 10 witnesses out of 22, the court passed the verdict on Sunday.
Among the convicts, Zahed and Anwar were present at the court room and they were sent jail, while another convict Harun, who is now on the run, had an arrest warrant in the case.
CHUADANGA: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a case over drug peddling in Sadar Upazila in 2020.
Chuadanga District and Sessions Court Judge Zia Haider passed the verdict on Thursday. The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and in default he has to suffer one more month in jail.
The condemned convict is Mohammad Rafique, 40, a resident of Alukadia Union in Sadar Upazila.
According to the case statement, on March 4, 2020, acting on a tip-off, a team of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) conducted a drive at the house of the convict in Doulatdiader Village of the upazila.
The team recovered 19 ampules of buprenorphine injection during the drive and detained Rafique in this connection.
Later on, a case was filed accusing him with the Chuadanga Sadar Police Station.
The investigation officer of the case submitted charge-sheet to the court on June 15 of the same year.
Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



