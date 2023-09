GAIBANDHA, Sept 10: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Saghata Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rabindranath, 55, a resident of Chhatkalpani Village under Bonarpara Union in the upazila.

It was known that Rabindranath was catching fishes in Telian Beel of the area at night. At that time, a lightning struck him. He died on the spot.

