Man held with gold bars in Satkhira





SATKHIRA, Sept 10: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a smuggler along with 14 gold bars from a bordering area of Kalaroa Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The detained man is Jahangir Hossain, 28, a resident of Keragachi Village in the upazila.

Acting on tip-off, a team of BGB-33 conducted a drive in the Keragachi bordering area in the afternoon and caught Jahangir red-handed along with the gold bars while he was trying to smuggle those into India, said its Captain Lt Col Ashraful Haque.

He said the worth of each gold bar is estimated Tk 1.42 crore.



However, the detained person was handed over to Kalaroa Police Station, the BGB official added.