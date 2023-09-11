

Biden arrives in Vietnam to expand ties as China worries grow



Biden flew from the G20 summit in New Delhi to meet the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, to sign off on a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Hanoi's highest level of diplomatic ties.



The goal of the short visit mirrors Biden's time at the G20 gathering -- shoring up support against China's increasing diplomatic influence, while securing supplies of strategically important resources from friendly countries.

"This can be the beginning of even a greater era of cooperation," Biden said as he met Trong, Vietnam's paramount leader.



"I think we have an enormous opportunity," he added. "Vietnam and the United States are critical partners at what I would argue is a very critical time."



