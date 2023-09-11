Air China plane makes emergency landing in Singapore, all safe







Flight CA403 "encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory" while on its way to the city-state, Changi Airport said in a statement on Facebook.



The plane landed at around 4:15 pm (0815 GMT) and "all passengers and crew have evacuated safely", according to the statement, which did not say how many people were on board. "The fire in the left engine has been put out." �AFP

SINGAPORE, Sept 10: An Air China flight from Chengdu made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday after its left engine caught fire, but all the people on board are safe, authorities said.Flight CA403 "encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory" while on its way to the city-state, Changi Airport said in a statement on Facebook.The plane landed at around 4:15 pm (0815 GMT) and "all passengers and crew have evacuated safely", according to the statement, which did not say how many people were on board. "The fire in the left engine has been put out." �AFP