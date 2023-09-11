Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Air China plane makes emergency landing in Singapore, all safe

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

SINGAPORE, Sept 10:  An Air China flight from Chengdu made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday after its left engine caught fire, but all the people on board are safe, authorities said.

Flight CA403 "encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory" while on its way to the city-state, Changi Airport said in a statement on Facebook.

The plane landed at around 4:15 pm (0815 GMT) and "all passengers and crew have evacuated safely", according to the statement, which did not say how many people were on board. "The fire in the left engine has been put out."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden arrives in Vietnam to expand ties as China worries grow
Air China plane makes emergency landing in Singapore, all safe
G20 summit ends with India, Brazil and Russia boasting success
G20 summit wraps up in New Delhi; Macron says it confirms isolation of Russia
Amid devastation and mud, Brazil buries victims of cyclone
Erdogan calls for Russia to not be 'marginalised' in grain deal
No arrest risk for Putin at Brazil G20: Lula
Ukraine says G20 statement on Russian war 'nothing to be proud of'


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft