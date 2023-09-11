Video
Home Foreign News

Amid devastation and mud, Brazil buries victims of cyclone

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MU�UM, Brazil, Sept 10: Families in southern Brazil on Saturday began to bury victims of a cyclone that left at least 42 dead and affected some 150,000 people, many of whom lost their homes or faced isolation from landslides that washed away roads and bridges.

In the cemetery of Mucum, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, mourners wept and hugged one another as loved ones were buried. Pallbearers carried caskets through mud and puddles left by the storm.

The heavy rains and strong winds that hit the area last week tore away stone slabs weighing several tons and opened up tombs, some of which were flooded with mud. A jawbone lay uncovered on the ground.

Fabiano Bolnr, a 48-year-old policeman, lost his aunt, uncle and cousin. He said his cousin escaped flooding but returned to try to save his parents.

All three were buried Saturday.

"They had already been through several floods, they had even moved to a house on higher ground. But unfortunately the waters came back and this time they took them away," he told AFP.

Mucum was hit harder by floods and landslides than any other municipality in Rio Grande do Sul. Authorities Saturday night lifted the death toll from the cyclone to 42 people and said 46 remain missing.

Relatives of nine victims had to go to the neighboring town of Vespasiano Correa to say their last goodbyes in an emotional ceremony in the municipal gymnasium.

"I thought the worst was over, but I think this is really the worst moment, the moment of farewell and collective farewell," the mayor of Mucum, Mateus Trojan, told AFP.

In the Fatima neighborhood of Mucum, piles of red brick and wood were all that was left of houses that once stood. Mounds of corrugated metal roofing, splintered lumber, broken furniture, sodden clothing and wet mattresses were strewn along muddy roads.    �AFP



