

Shakib, Mushfiq return to Dhaka



Mushfiq applied earlier for the leave since he wanted to stay beside his wife, who going to be a proud mother for the second time.



Shakib on the contrary, left team hotel for Dhaka on personal grounds. He is going to meet with his family, who are now in Dhaka.

Bangladesh played their last match on September 9 against Sri Lanka and will take on India in the last Super-4 match on September 15. The team management allowed three-day leave for players during such a long gap.



Both Shakib and Mushi are expected to join the team after three days leave ahead of the match against India.



Bangladesh started Asia Cup mission with a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka, followed by they beat Afghanistan by 89-runs to secure super-4 match.



