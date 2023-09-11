Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib, Mushfiq return to Dhaka

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Sports Reporter

Shakib, Mushfiq return to Dhaka

Shakib, Mushfiq return to Dhaka

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and senior most player Mushfiqur Rahim returned to Dhaka on Sunday as both the Tigers were granted three days leave before the India game.

Mushfiq applied earlier for the leave since he wanted to stay beside his wife, who going to be a proud mother for the second time.

Shakib on the contrary, left team hotel for Dhaka on personal grounds. He is going to meet with his family, who are now in Dhaka.

Bangladesh played their last match on September 9 against Sri Lanka and will take on India in the last Super-4 match on September 15. The team management allowed three-day leave for players during such a long gap.
 
Both Shakib and Mushi are expected to join the team after three days leave ahead of the match against India.

Bangladesh started Asia Cup mission with a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka, followed by they beat Afghanistan by 89-runs to secure super-4 match.

Shakib and Co. started Super-4 round with a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan after that they succumbed to Sri Lanka by 21 runs. Bangladesh's match against India therefore, is just a formality for them.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Shakib, Mushfiq return to Dhaka
Bangladesh cannot keep the trophy
Asia Cup a 'reality check' for Bangladesh: Shakib
Australia ease past SAfrica
Japan 'need to improve' despite big win over Germany
Our possible best teams are going there: Syed Shahed Reza
Sri Lanka slashes Asia Cup ticket prices to fill empty stadiums
Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft