Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:04 AM
SAFF U16 Championship

Bangladesh cannot keep the trophy

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh under-16 boys' national football team which had a chance to keep the trophy and be the champion second champion's trophy of the SAFF Under-16 Championship lost the chance once again following a 0-2 defeat to its Indian counterpart in the final on Sunday) in Bhutan

The boys in red and greens won their first title of the tournament in 2015 by defeating the same Indian opponents in the final in Sylhet then.

The stipulated time of the final match that year saw a 1-1 tie and Bangladesh beat the opponent by 4-2 in the tiebreaker.

But this time, the Bangladesh boys digested one goal in the first half and another one in the second half.
 
Bangladesh was in Group-A with Nepal and India. In the group round, Bangladesh experienced a 1-0 defeat to India in the first match but stayed on course to the semis with a 1-0 win against Nepal in the second match.

As India defeated Nepal by an identical 1-0 margin, both Bangladesh and India from the group easily reached the semis.

In the semis, the Maldives boys could not stand against India in an 8-0 match while Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 2-1. Thus, both Bangladesh and India moved to the final.

It was a great opportunity for the boys to keep the trophy home. But losing the final, they failed to keep it to them.



