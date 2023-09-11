Asia Cup a 'reality check' for Bangladesh: Shakib







Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan thinks it as the 'reality check' before the World Cup.



"This type of tournament became very effective for us before the World Cup," Shakib told during post-match press conference on Saturday. "It's the reality check".

"Bilateral series within every four years, we do well. See the stats between 2011 and 2015, 2015 and 2019 as well as the matches between 2019 and 2023, we always did well. So, you never can say that we had been a bad side. Big tournaments always become 'big tests' for us, where we never could do anything exclusive. We won three matches in 2007 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2015 World Cup and in 2019 World Cup. So, you can't find big difference," he explained.



Bangladesh conceded a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka and Shakib identified few reasons behind such defeat.



He said, "To chase 260, we had not bat very well. It was a pitch where 230 or 240 is a chaseable total. 260 is a bit higher but getable because the wicket got better at night. We failed to avail that opportunity. We have given 20 runs more".



"We had to chase the game after four-wicket fall. So, it was very difficult to make comeback from there. We had one partnership, which should be even larger. Mushfiq and Hridoy should play match winning knock, which didn't happen actually," he added.



Bangladesh assistance coach Nick Pothas claimed during post-match press conference after Bangladesh-Pakistan match that they are trying to find the right man at right time. But Shakib is unwilling to term it as 'experiment'.



He further said, "It's not experiment actually. Naim played all four matches. Number of injury increased after the first match. Liton was absent. So, we had to think something different.



Our team management thinks Miraz as better option especially against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka since they have mystery bowlers like Mujeeb and Theekshana, against whom Miraz always played well.



We got a 50-run partnership, which should be 80 or 90, then the game scenario might be something different. Naim got starts in all four game but couldn't go far. It's mental issue not skill".



Many a cricket expert felt the absence of experience in the batting line-up and Mahmudullah Riyad can be a solution especially when Shamim Patowari and Afif failed as finishers. But Shakib think that asking about Mahmudullah is irrelevant.



"Riyad was not with the team in earlier three series. I don't know whether spoke these things or not. So, I think it's an 'irrelevant' question," he stated.



Shakib also clarified that Shamim and Afif didn't replaced Mahmudullah in the squad. Tawhid Hridoy actually succeeded Riyad in the team.



Bangladesh eliminated from the race of final as the first of the four Super-4 teams losing first two matches. They played four matches so far and lost three after batting woe in almost every game.Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan thinks it as the 'reality check' before the World Cup."This type of tournament became very effective for us before the World Cup," Shakib told during post-match press conference on Saturday. "It's the reality check"."Bilateral series within every four years, we do well. See the stats between 2011 and 2015, 2015 and 2019 as well as the matches between 2019 and 2023, we always did well. So, you never can say that we had been a bad side. Big tournaments always become 'big tests' for us, where we never could do anything exclusive. We won three matches in 2007 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2015 World Cup and in 2019 World Cup. So, you can't find big difference," he explained.Bangladesh conceded a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka and Shakib identified few reasons behind such defeat.He said, "To chase 260, we had not bat very well. It was a pitch where 230 or 240 is a chaseable total. 260 is a bit higher but getable because the wicket got better at night. We failed to avail that opportunity. We have given 20 runs more"."We had to chase the game after four-wicket fall. So, it was very difficult to make comeback from there. We had one partnership, which should be even larger. Mushfiq and Hridoy should play match winning knock, which didn't happen actually," he added.Bangladesh assistance coach Nick Pothas claimed during post-match press conference after Bangladesh-Pakistan match that they are trying to find the right man at right time. But Shakib is unwilling to term it as 'experiment'.He further said, "It's not experiment actually. Naim played all four matches. Number of injury increased after the first match. Liton was absent. So, we had to think something different.Our team management thinks Miraz as better option especially against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka since they have mystery bowlers like Mujeeb and Theekshana, against whom Miraz always played well.We got a 50-run partnership, which should be 80 or 90, then the game scenario might be something different. Naim got starts in all four game but couldn't go far. It's mental issue not skill".Many a cricket expert felt the absence of experience in the batting line-up and Mahmudullah Riyad can be a solution especially when Shamim Patowari and Afif failed as finishers. But Shakib think that asking about Mahmudullah is irrelevant."Riyad was not with the team in earlier three series. I don't know whether spoke these things or not. So, I think it's an 'irrelevant' question," he stated.Shakib also clarified that Shamim and Afif didn't replaced Mahmudullah in the squad. Tawhid Hridoy actually succeeded Riyad in the team.