Monday, 11 September, 2023
Australia ease past SAfrica

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

BLOEMFONTEIN, SEPT 10: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne hit centuries and set up a convincing 123-run win for Australia in the second one-day international against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval on Saturday.

Warner made 106 and Labuschagne 124 in an Australian total of 392 for eight after the tourists were sent in.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four for 48 as South Africa were bowled out for 269 in the 42nd over.

Quinton de Kock (45) and skipper Temba Bavuma (46) put on 81 in nine overs to get South Africa off to a quick start before De Kock was caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis.

Zampa struck twice in successive overs to dismiss Bavuma and Aiden Markram and South Africa were unable to mount a serious challenge, although Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller both made 49.

"Our intent and execution tonight was as good as it gets," said Australian captain Mitchell Marsh.

Warner and Travis Head dominated South Africa's fast bowlers during an opening partnership of 109 off 72 balls, with Head thrashing 64 off 36 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

There was a brief respite for South Africa when left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Head and  Marsh off successive deliveries.

But Labuschagne followed up his match-winning 80 not out in the first match at the same venue on Thursday -- when he came into the team as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green -- with another player of the match performance.

Warner and Labuschagne put on 151 for the third wicket off 124 balls, with Warner going to his 20th one-day international century off 85 deliveries.

Labuschagne was even quicker, reaching his second one-day international century off 80 balls.

Both his hundreds have been made in the country of his birth. He hit 108 in Potchefstroom in March 2020.

"The boys at the top got us off to a lightning start and put pressure on the bowlers," said Labuschagne, who said the fact that he had not been selected for the World Cup was "not in my control - I am concentrating on enjoying my cricket and playing as well as I can."

It was Australia's third-highest total in the 50-overs format and the fourth-highest conceded by South Africa.
"They were on top of us from ball one," admitted Bavuma.     �AFP



