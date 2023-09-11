Video
latest
Home Sports

19th Asian Games

Our possible best teams are going there: Syed Shahed Reza

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Syed Shahed Reza, on Sunday, said that the Association is sending the possible best teams ever for the 19th Asian Games to be held Hangzhou in China from 23 September to 8 October.

While talking to the media at a press meet, Syed Shahed Reza said, "These are the possible best teams we picked for the Hangzhou Asian Games. We are hopeful of winning medals from disciplines like Cricket, Archery, Shooting, Athletics and Boxing."

Also, this organiser said that the participation of some Bangladesh-born athletes in different disciplines was also making them hopeful for a few more medals.

The men's Football team is to be the first to arrive in the Chinese city to play there.

The male booters are scheduled to arrive in Hangzhou on 16 September. The karate team is the last to arrive on 2 October.
 
Bangladesh is participating in women's Football and Fencing for the first time in history.

In 17 disciplines, a total of 240 athletes and officials are participating where 180 are athletes and 60 are officials.

Among the athletes, 104 are male and 76 are female. Among the coaches and officials, 55 are male while five are female.

The BOA secretary general said that almost all the teams had been going under intense training under the guidance of the Association.

AK Sarker, the treasurer of the BOA, is made the chef de mission while Army Sports Control Board Chairman and BOA member Brig Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui is the Deputy Chef de mission.

Country's Grand Master Niaz Murshed and Bangladesh Women's Football Team Captain Sabina Khatun were selected to carry the national flag of the country in the march past.

In this regard, a press meet was held on Sunday at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association in Dhaka.




