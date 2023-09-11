Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win

Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win

NEW YORK, SEPT 10: Coco Gauff said tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams paved the way for her breakthrough US Open triumph on Saturday after the American teenager captured her first Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old from Florida battled to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Aryna Sabalenka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium -- where as a child she had watched the Williams sisters dominate.

The win ensured Gauff will have her name etched into tennis history alongside other Black American women to lift the title such as the Williams sisters, Althea Gibson and Sloane Stephens.

"It's crazy. I mean, they're the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest," Gauff said of the Williams sisters.

"They have allowed me to believe in this dream growing up. You know, there wasn't too many just Black tennis players dominating the sport. It was literally just them that I can remember when I was younger.

"Obviously more came because of their legacy. So it made the dream more believable. But all the things that they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this."

Gauff referenced the Williams sisters' 14-year boycott of the prestigious Indian Wells tournament -- due to alleged racist heckling and Venus Williams' push for equal pay for women at major championships.

"You look back at the history with Indian Wells, with Serena, all she had to go through, Venus fighting for equal pay," Gauff said.

"Words can't describe what (Serena and Venus Williams) meant to me. I hope another girl can see this and believe they can do it and hopefully their name can be on this trophy too."

Gauff's breakthrough victory will catapult her to a new level in the hierarchy of American sport.

Hollywood celebrities and sports stars such as NBA greats Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler were on hand to witness Saturday's triumph.

She was soon bombarded with congratulatory messages from former US President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden.

"Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff," Obama wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We couldn't be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come."

As the dust settled on Saturday's victory, video footage of Gauff dancing in the crowd as a fan at the US Open rapidly went viral.

Asked what message she would send to her younger self, she replied: "I would tell her don't lose that dream."

"That little girl, like she had the dream, but I don't know if she fully believed it," Gauff said. As a kid, you have so many dreams. You know, as you get older sometimes it can fiddle away...I would tell her don't lose the dream. Keep having fun."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Shakib, Mushfiq return to Dhaka
Bangladesh cannot keep the trophy
Asia Cup a 'reality check' for Bangladesh: Shakib
Australia ease past SAfrica
Japan 'need to improve' despite big win over Germany
Our possible best teams are going there: Syed Shahed Reza
Sri Lanka slashes Asia Cup ticket prices to fill empty stadiums
Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft