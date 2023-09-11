Inflation touches almost double digit again in August







However, the noticeable aspect is that food inflation in the country suddenly increased in August. In this month, the overall food price inflation has been 12.54 percent. Food inflation in rural and urban areas is now over 12 percent.



On Sunday, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the updated inflation data.

The government had expected inflation to moderate in August. After the National Economic Council Executive Committee (ECNEC) meeting on August 29, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters, 'Inflation cannot be brought down by force.



Effective policies should be adopted. I can guess inflation will drop by 2 to 4 points in this August.'



August inflation rate of 9.92 percent means that in August 2022, a person used to buy goods and services for Tk100 but in August of this year he has to spend Tk109.92 or around Tk110 to buy the same product.



That is, the cost has increased by Tk9.92 (or Tk10) in the space of one year. Inflation is like a tax that burdens everyone, rich and poor alike.



In the previous month, i.e. July, inflation was 9.69 per cent and in June it was 9.74 per cent. However, the price inflation in the country was 9.94 per cent in last May. This rate is the highest in almost a century.



Apart from this, the average price inflation for the last financial year 2022-23 was 9.02 per cent, which is the highest in an era on an annual basis.



According to the updated data of BBS, overall food inflation was 12.54 per cent in August. In the previous month, i.e. July, this rate was 9.76 per cent. This means, food inflation increased by 2.78 per cent in August.



Among them, food price inflation in rural areas was 12.71 per cent in August. And food price inflation in urban areas stood at 12.11 per cent. In both cases, food inflation was below 10 percent in July.



On the other hand, the overall non-food price inflation decreased from 9.47 per cent in July to 7.95 per cent in August. In August, non-food inflation in rural areas was 7.38 per cent and in urban areas it was 8.48 percent.



Apart from this, the overall price inflation in the village is now 9.98 per cent, which was 9.75 per cent in July. And the overall price inflation in the city is now 9.63 per cent, which was 9.43 per cent in July. Inflation again touched 9.92 per cent (nears double digit) in August after a slight decline during June and July.However, the noticeable aspect is that food inflation in the country suddenly increased in August. In this month, the overall food price inflation has been 12.54 percent. Food inflation in rural and urban areas is now over 12 percent.On Sunday, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the updated inflation data.The government had expected inflation to moderate in August. After the National Economic Council Executive Committee (ECNEC) meeting on August 29, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters, 'Inflation cannot be brought down by force.Effective policies should be adopted. I can guess inflation will drop by 2 to 4 points in this August.'August inflation rate of 9.92 percent means that in August 2022, a person used to buy goods and services for Tk100 but in August of this year he has to spend Tk109.92 or around Tk110 to buy the same product.That is, the cost has increased by Tk9.92 (or Tk10) in the space of one year. Inflation is like a tax that burdens everyone, rich and poor alike.In the previous month, i.e. July, inflation was 9.69 per cent and in June it was 9.74 per cent. However, the price inflation in the country was 9.94 per cent in last May. This rate is the highest in almost a century.Apart from this, the average price inflation for the last financial year 2022-23 was 9.02 per cent, which is the highest in an era on an annual basis.According to the updated data of BBS, overall food inflation was 12.54 per cent in August. In the previous month, i.e. July, this rate was 9.76 per cent. This means, food inflation increased by 2.78 per cent in August.Among them, food price inflation in rural areas was 12.71 per cent in August. And food price inflation in urban areas stood at 12.11 per cent. In both cases, food inflation was below 10 percent in July.On the other hand, the overall non-food price inflation decreased from 9.47 per cent in July to 7.95 per cent in August. In August, non-food inflation in rural areas was 7.38 per cent and in urban areas it was 8.48 percent.Apart from this, the overall price inflation in the village is now 9.98 per cent, which was 9.75 per cent in July. And the overall price inflation in the city is now 9.63 per cent, which was 9.43 per cent in July.