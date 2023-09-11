

BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade



FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Turkish Ambassador to Dhaka Ramis Sen led the discussions, where they emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and their shared determination to bolster economic cooperation.



Mahbubul Alam said Bangladesh has recently embarked on the establishment of 100 special economic zones (EPZs) across the country, attracting both domestic and foreign investors.

He encouraged Turkish investors to seize this opportunity, facilitating their entry into Bangladesh's vast consumer market and opening doors for exporting products manufactured in the labor-friendly environment of Bangladesh.



FBCCI President said that Initiatives can be taken to expand business and trade between the two countries by identifying potential sectors and businessmen and organizing Business to Business (BtoB) meetings.



FBCCI President mentioned that Turkish investors could invest in several key sectors within Bangladesh, including oil refining, construction, medicine and industrial chemicals, tourism, agriculture, dairy, shipbuilding, civil aviation, and shipping.



Furthermore, FBCCI pledged its full support to Turkish businessmen as they navigate the intricacies of the Bangladeshi market.



FBCCI also called for the removal of customs barriers to facilitate the export of garment products to Turkey, a move that could significantly boost the textile industry in Bangladesh.



Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen praised Bangladesh's remarkable development progress and expressed Turkey's keen interest in expanding trade relations.



He extended an invitation to a business delegation led by FBCCI to visit Turkey, strengthening the bridge of collaboration between the two nations.



FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni), Md. Munir Hossain, directors, and other dignitaries were present at the event.



