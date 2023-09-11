Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade

BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade

Bangladesh and Turkey have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade ties. This commitment was expressed during a courtesy meeting held at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) office in Dhaka on Sunday.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Turkish Ambassador to Dhaka Ramis Sen led the discussions, where they emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and their shared determination to bolster economic cooperation.

Mahbubul Alam said Bangladesh has recently embarked on the establishment of 100 special economic zones (EPZs) across the country, attracting both domestic and foreign investors.

He encouraged Turkish investors to seize this opportunity, facilitating their entry into Bangladesh's vast consumer market and opening doors for exporting products manufactured in the labor-friendly environment of Bangladesh.

FBCCI President said that Initiatives can be taken to expand business and trade between the two countries by identifying potential sectors and businessmen and organizing Business to Business (BtoB) meetings.

FBCCI President mentioned that Turkish investors could invest in several key sectors within Bangladesh, including oil refining, construction, medicine and industrial chemicals, tourism, agriculture, dairy, shipbuilding, civil aviation, and shipping.

Furthermore, FBCCI pledged its full support to Turkish businessmen as they navigate the intricacies of the Bangladeshi market.

FBCCI also called for the removal of customs barriers to facilitate the export of garment products to Turkey, a move that could significantly boost the textile industry in Bangladesh.

Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen praised Bangladesh's remarkable development progress and expressed Turkey's keen interest in expanding trade relations.

He extended an invitation to a business delegation led by FBCCI to visit Turkey, strengthening the bridge of collaboration between the two nations.

FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni), Md. Munir Hossain, directors, and other dignitaries were present at the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Inflation touches almost double digit again in August
BD, Turkey to enhance bilateral trade
Potato prices rising on artificial shortage: BCSA
Chinese firm to invest $19.5m in Mongla EPZ
PM Hasina visits Nagad’s tech partner Paytm in Delhi
WaterAid, Swiss embassy to address water, waste mgmt in Bangladesh
‘Bangladesh now a risk-free place for Chinese investment’
Mashrafe opens Narail Express Gym


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft