Potato prices rising on artificial shortage: BCSA







Cold Storage Association has no liability, has no power as well to reign in. However, if the government wants to know who are those syndicate members the association leaders will divulge their names.



Azad Chowdhury Babu made the observations at a press conference held at the BCSA office in the capital on Sunday.



After that, the cost of transportation, storage and retailers profits included, the cost can't be more than Tk 36 at consumer level. But they are selling it at Tk 50 per kg



Babu said, "We think that the reason for price increase is that those who have stored potatoes think potatoes stock is low. It is a kind of artificial shortage. For that they increase the price.



According to information received by BCSA members on September 9, potatoes are less stored this year than last year.



However, he said there will be enough potatoes in the storage by the second week of December when new harvest will arrive.



About market crisis, Babu said "We have given information to various agencies about who are syndicate members, hoarding potatoes and increasing price artificially."



He further said, "I have informed the Ministry of Commerce. Now the government has to take measures to control the price and break the syndicates."



He said, "The one-sided blaming of cold storage owners is not correct, and not on information based. He said information given by the government about potato stock is not correct. Because, practically 20 per cent of cold storage are empty."



He said, "Dishonest traders are releasing potatoes to market slowly. So the price in open market is rising. We have told government agencies why prices are increasing.



The government has to figure out how to control it. Price control is not possible through mobile courts or harassment," he further said.



In response to a question, he said not more than 85 lakh tonnes of potatoes were produced this year. But the Department of Agricultural Extension says that was 1 crore 1.2 lakh tones.



The demand for potato in the country is 90 lakh tonnes. Then there should be a surplus of 2.2 million tones. But association members say 20 per cent of the cold storage space is empty.



Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said last year cold storages started to release potatoes in the first week of July, this year they started from May 15. Last year there was a surplus of 15-20 lakh tonnes of potatoes. The supply was high and prices didn't increase.



