PM Hasina visits Nagad’s tech partner Paytm in Delhi

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has looked over Paytm and learned about its UPI- the technology partner of Bangladesh's fastest-growing mobile financial service (MFS) Nagad, on the sidelines of her participation at the G-20 Summit in Delhi.

Paytm officials apprised the Prime Minister of how important the contribution of mobile financial transactions is to uplift Bangladesh's economy as well as build a cashless society.

India's Paytm is currently providing technical support to Nagad Ltd. with intent to make digital transactions more secure for customers. As a result, Nagad accounts are now more protected than those of other mobile financial services.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the summit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She on Saturday joined world leaders at the G-20 summit at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Earlier, upon her arrival at the venue, she was welcomed by Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future", with the presidency of India, Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina and other world leaders at the Summit discussed to find solutions to a number of important global issues, such as digital transformation, climate finance, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food security, socioeconomic impacts of Russia-Ukraine war and capacity building of multilateral development banks.

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also highlighted how to deal with challenges like climate change, severe disruptions of global supply of essential commodities, such as fuel, food and fertilisers, due to the ongoing war and also suggest post-Covid-19 recovery measures.



