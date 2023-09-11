Video
WaterAid, Swiss embassy to address water, waste mgmt in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

WaterAid, Swiss embassy to address water, waste mgmt in Bangladesh

WaterAid, Swiss embassy to address water, waste mgmt in Bangladesh

WaterAid Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, took the stage at the esteemed 'Regional Climate Summit 2023' to address crucial concerns centring water and waste management in the country.

Under the theme - 'Water and Waste: Strengthening Local Governance for Urban Resilience and Sustainability,' the session served as a pivotal platform for insightful discussions and meaningful dialogue among industry experts and key stakeholders.

Bangladesh Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRDC) Minister Md Tazul Islam, MP was the chief guest at the event held at Sheraton Dhaka on Friday.

Other notable speakers included - Ms. Agatha Sangma, MP, Member of Climate Parliament India; Madhav Sapkota, MP, Member of Climate Parliament Nepal; Ms. Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh; and Ms. Hasin Jahan, Country Director, WaterAid Bangladesh.

The Minister shared profound insights into the prevailing state of water and waste management in Bangladesh and emphasised the necessity for collaborative endeavours to combat these challenges.

The summit provided an ideal stage for the experts to delve into critical steps aimed at reinforcing local governance in the pursuit of climate-resilient sustainable development.

The key measures underlined during the session include - empowering local governance; enhancing community engagement; adoption of innovation and technology; fostering collaboration and partnerships; and formulation and implementation of netter policies and regulations.

Md. Tazul Islam, MP, said: "The Ministry of LGRDC will build waste incinerators to produce electricity. With the help of foreign investors, we will build the plants, and the government will buy the electricity.

Daily 3,000-4,000 tons of waste will be processed and the plants can be expanded in the future.

We can solve any challenges once we can make local leaders accountable, transparent, build up their capacity and, drive collective actions"

Corinne Henchoz Pignani reflected the same idea, saying "We engage with local government, citizens, civil societies, and grassroots organizations. Private sector engagement is also key.

We need to work with all stakeholders to tackle climate change through impact investing and community sensitization."

Hasin Jahan said: "Climate change is causing more frequent and severe natural disasters, which are having a devastating impact on water and sanitation.

We need to invest in resilient infrastructure and build the resilience of people, especially women, so that they can cope with these disasters.

One way to do this is to train women to operate water treatment plants and other climate-adaptive infrastructure. This will help them to earn a livelihood and become self-sustaining water entrepreneurs."

Very recently, Embassy of Switzerland awarded a multi-year project titled 'GO4IMPact' to WaterAid Bangladesh and Swisscontact.

This initiative aims to enhance local democracy and foster equitable, climate-resilient public services in water and waste management.




