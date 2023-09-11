Video
Mashrafe opens Narail Express Gym

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Mashrafe opens Narail Express Gym

The "Narail Express Foundation," in collaboration with IPDC Finance, officially inaugurated the 'Narail Express Gym' at Narail Government High School ground recently, says a press release.

The gym aims to nurture talented athletes and provide them with proper fitness facility in Narail. The inauguration was graced by Narail Express Foundation's Chairman and Member of Parliament Mashrafe Bin Mortaza MP, along with IPDC Finance's Managing Director and CEO, Mominul Islam.

Additional Managing Director of IPDC Rizwan Dawood Shams along with some other IPDC Finance officials; The Chairman of Narail Zila Parishad and President of Narail Awami League Advocate Subhas Chandra Bose; the Chief Adviser of Narail Express Foundation Golam Mortaza Swapon; the General Secretary of Narail Express Foundation Tarikul Islam Anik among other foundation members, athletes, various government officials, and representatives from civil society were also present in the ceremony.

This gym, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, embodies the motto 'Shushather Ullashe Jaago Ucchashe'.

Mashrafe Bin Mortoza MP, while inaugurating the gym, said, "The importance of the gym's role in developing the skills of athletes cannot be overstated.

This gym will enhance the capabilities of athletes and create opportunities for them to represent our country on a national stage.

IPDC has been with us on our journey with Narail Express Foundation from the beginning. They have supported us in realizing our vision of constructing a high-quality gym as well. We are thankful to them."

Speaking about the contribution of Narail Express Foundation, he further stated, "The Foundation has established a sports academy where athletes receive training in cricket, football, volleyball, and athletics. Everyone may not get the chance to represent the country by joining the national team.

But many who have received training here are now playing well in divisional levels and earning to support their respective family.

Many are proudly serving in various government forces as players. This has added significant value to the organization's role."

Managing Director and CEO of IPDC, Mominul Islam in his remarks, said, " We believe that under the capable leadership of Narail Express Foundation, Narail district will produce world-class athletes and shine not only in Narail but on the global stage as well.

This collaboration between Narail Express Foundation and IPDC promises to usher in a new era of sports development in Narail and potentially represent the nation on the international stage."



