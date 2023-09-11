Pak Punjab govt appeals against sugar price stay







The government stated that the sugar mills had challenged a notification, the Punjab Foodstuffs (Sugar) Order 2023, issued by the food department on July 28 empowering the cane commissioner to fix the ex-mill price of sugar after hearing the representative body of the millers.



It said a consultative process was initiated in pursuance of the notification for the determination of sugar price, which has also been assailed by the millers before the court.

The government said the court allowed the consultative process of the price determination to continue but suspended its final decision.



The urgency was pleaded in the matter, as the sugar price had gone out of control, to the detriment of the general public, the application said.



It added that the millers/association failed to participate in the consultative process despite several notices, only to delay the matter.



The government plea�ded due to the embargo on determination of final price, sugar price is being artificially maneuvered by means of stocking, hoarding and smuggling.



It said the retail price of the commodity in the open market has surged significantly as in some districts it has exceeded Rs230 per kg, showing a rise of almost Rs110 since January this year. The average price of sugar is hovering around Rs190 to Rs230 per kg, the application added.



It argues that if the court does not vacate the stay order, the concerned authorities will incur irreparable losses.



The government urged the court to withdraw the stay order in the broader interest of the public.



Justice Anwaar Hussain issued the stay order on Aug 1, while hearing petitions filed by S.W Sugar Mills and others. �AFP



